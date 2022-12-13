Read full article on original website
Rapoport: Steve Keim’s future as Cardinals GM ‘in doubt’ and ‘up in air’
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from his duties on an indefinite, health-related leave of absence. Citing law and wanting to give Keim privacy, the team left the reasoning for his absence at that. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport added vague details on Thursday,...
Hard Knocks recap: DeAndre Hopkins’ mom steals the show
After a week off for both the Arizona Cardinals and HBO cameras, Hard Knocks was back for its fifth installment on Wednesday night. Off the field, we got a closer look into DeAndre Hopkins’ life and the inspiration he gets from his mother, Sabrina Greenlee. On the field, we...
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Cardinals sign QB David Blough, place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on IR
The Arizona Cardinals announced seven roster moves on Wednesday spearheaded by placing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Arizona also signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, signed tight end Maxx Williams from its own practice squad, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, added quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad and designated right guard Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
Broncos cautious even if Russell Wilson clears concussion protocols
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Russell Wilson stretched for a bit and threw a few passes during individual drills ahead of the Denver Broncos’ practice Wednesday as he works his way through the NFL’s concussion protocol. Wilson sustained a head injury Sunday when the veteran quarterback dived head-first...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Cardinals’ Steve Keim taking health-related leave of absence from the team
The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team related to his health. “Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is currently on a health-related leave of absence,” the team released in a statement to Arizona Sports’ Tyler Drake.
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson upgraded to limited
The Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos both saw their starting quarterbacks go down with injuries in Week 14 ahead of their matchup on Sunday. Denver quarterback Russell Wilson, however, might have a chance to play. He was upgraded to limited on the Thursday injury report after being a non-participant Wednesday.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
Cardinals take Clemson DT Bryan Bresee in McShay’s 1st mock draft
While the Arizona Cardinals still have four games remaining in the regular season, some have already started looking ahead to 2023. At 4-9, the team will officially finish under .500 for the first time since head coach Kliff Kingsbury’s and quarterback Kyler Murray’s rookie years at their respective positions in 2019.
Chris Paul graduates from Winston-Salem State, gifts fellow classmates $2,500
Phoenix Suns point guard Chris Paul graduated from Winston-Salem State in North Carolina on Friday. The 12-time NBA All-Star began his collegiate career at Wake Forest in 2003, where he worked on a bachelor’s degree for two years before turning pro. Now nearly two decades later, the 37-year-old college...
