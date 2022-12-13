ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Sports

Hard Knocks recap: DeAndre Hopkins’ mom steals the show

After a week off for both the Arizona Cardinals and HBO cameras, Hard Knocks was back for its fifth installment on Wednesday night. Off the field, we got a closer look into DeAndre Hopkins’ life and the inspiration he gets from his mother, Sabrina Greenlee. On the field, we...
Cardinals sign QB David Blough, place Kyler Murray, Rondale Moore on IR

The Arizona Cardinals announced seven roster moves on Wednesday spearheaded by placing quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver Rondale Moore on injured reserve. Arizona also signed quarterback David Blough off the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, signed tight end Maxx Williams from its own practice squad, re-signed cornerback Jace Whittaker to the 53-man roster, added quarterback Carson Strong to the practice squad and designated right guard Will Hernandez to return from injured reserve.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
