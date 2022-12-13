Read full article on original website
CN contributes $500K to Gans to bolster community’s water infrastructure
GANS — The Cherokee Nation is contributing $500,000 to the town of Gans to help significantly bolster the town’s water infrastructure needs and make a positive impact in the community for generations. Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., Deputy Chief Bryan Warner, District 6 Councilor Daryl Legg...
Cherokee Nation Businesses’ $20K helps create memorable Christmas
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation Businesses and its employees are continuing an annual tradition of making Christmas dreams come true for thousands of children in northeast Oklahoma by supporting the Cherokee Nation Angel Project. In addition to the company’s $20,000 gift, employees from tribal, business and entertainment properties personally adopt...
Two appointed to Cherokee Nation Businesses board
TAHLEQUAH – Cherokee Nation citizens Laura Dishman and Bill Hickman were appointed to vacant seats on the Cherokee Nation Businesses Board of Directors in December. “This is a tremendous opportunity for me,” Dishman said. “I pledge to do my very best.”. On Dec. 12, members of the...
