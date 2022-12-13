Read full article on original website
big945.com
Pipe, hydrant flushing underway in Currituck County
This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.
big945.com
Hatteras Inlet dredging update: December 15, 2022
The realignment of the Rollinson Channel within Hatteras Inlet has been approved, allowing for federally funded dredging to occur throughout the entire horseshoe route in Hatteras Inlet. An Environmental Assessment and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) was signed on November 30, 2022 by Robert M Burnham, LTC, U.S. Army,...
big945.com
Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces land preservation initiative
The Corolla Wild Horse Fund (CWHF), in partnership with the community, is excited to share details about an initiative to acquire and preserve habitat for the wild Banker horses of the Currituck Outer Banks. Habitat preservation and conversion is crucial to the long-term survival of the Banker horses. They are...
big945.com
Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges to host holiday book signing in Corolla
This year’s Corolla Christmas Village will host a special guest, Civil Rights icon Ruby Bridges who will sign her latest book at Island Bookstore on Friday, December 23, from 6-8 pm. There is no charge for Corolla Christmas Village or the book signing. No RSVP is required. Published in...
big945.com
Pioneer Theatre to close its doors after over a century
One of the longest running family-owned movie theaters in America — the Pioneer Theatre of Manteo — will be closing its doors permanently, according to a Tuesday evening announcement via social media. The English Tudor-style theatre, positioned quaintly at 113 Budleigh Street since 1934, has been a staple...
