This week, the Currituck County Water Department began the process of flushing the system’s pipes and hydrants. This operation has started at the mainland water plant in Maple and will gradually extend throughout the community. Flushing of the entire system should be completed by March. During this time, citizens who notice a hydrant that is open and flowing water should not be alarmed.

CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO