Venango County, PA

Related
beavercountyradio.com

Shell Receives Notice of Violation For Potter Twp. Cracker Plant

(Potter Twp., Beaver county, Pa.) The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emissions exceedances at the Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. DEP said in a release that during the initial startup of the facility in September and October, the cracker plant’s emissions of...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?

Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Lancaster Farming

Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation

Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMJ.com

Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County

Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition

Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explore venango

Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions

HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
explore venango

DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

