explore venango
UPDATE: PennDOT Removes Vehicle Restrictions on Interstate 80 in North Central PA
CLEARFIELD, Pa. – PennDOT has lifted the temporary restriction on certain vehicles from traveling on Interstate 80 in north central Pennsylvania. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) According to PennDOT spokesperson Tina Gibbs, the restrictions have now been lifted on I-80 between I-79 and the Bellefonte exit.
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that also includes death taxes. Pennsylvania is one of just six states to still have an inheritance tax, in which heirs of an inheritance...
Gas prices falling across nation and state, but Pennsylvania drivers still paying more than others
Average gasoline prices are continuing to fall in Pennsylvania and across the nation, although the average in Pennsylvania is about 50 cents per gallon higher than the national average. According to AAA, the national average Monday is about $3.26 per gallon. That’s about 14 cents less than a week ago,...
beavercountyradio.com
Shell Receives Notice of Violation For Potter Twp. Cracker Plant
(Potter Twp., Beaver county, Pa.) The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell for emissions exceedances at the Cracker Plant in Potter Twp. DEP said in a release that during the initial startup of the facility in September and October, the cracker plant’s emissions of...
Lancaster Farming
New Indoor Hydroponic Vertical Farm Will Grow Greens for Multiple Northeast US Cities
An indoor vertical farm capable of producing seven tons of greens daily will open in northeastern Pennsylvania. Crop One Holdings, which has vertical farms in Massachusetts and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, has chosen Hazle Township, Luzerne County, as the first location of the 10 farms it plans to build over the next five years.
PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?
Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
Pa. Quietly Approves Resumption of Fracking in Dimock
One of the largest natural gas extraction companies in the country is being allowed to resume drilling operations in a Susquehanna County community that has become synonymous with fracking and pollution from the high-volume hydraulic fracture drilling technique. The Associated Press reports Houston-based Coterra Energy, Inc. is being cleared by...
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Implementing Hayride Safety Regulation
Pennsylvania hayride operators are facing new regulations as the state looks to keep current with safety best practices. Operators who meet certain parameters must register with the Agriculture Department and show that their hayride equipment meets requirements such as proper load weight, said Shannon Powers, the agency’s press secretary.
Winter driving advice from the Pennsylvania DOT
With a winter storm approaching, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel.
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
explore venango
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Remain in Effect for Venango County; Freezing Rain and Wind Gusts Are Anticipated.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Venango County and surrounding areas. Freezing rain and wind gusts as high as 45 mph are expected. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh...
ehn.org
Western Pennsylvania can meet its climate goals — if the region stops subsidizing natural gas
PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania could meet ambitious climate goals and save billions of dollars by replacing natural gas with renewable energy sources, according to a new proposal. The plan, created by Strategen, a clean-energy consulting firm, details how 10 southwestern Pennsylvania counties can transition to clean energy, which would...
WFMJ.com
Penn Power working to restore electricity to hundreds in Mercer County
Penn Power crews worked early Thursday to restore electricity to 677 homes and businesses scattered throughout Mercer County after icy weather moved through the region. Shortly before 8 a.m. the most extensive outages were reported in Deer Creek and Otter Creek Township where one-third of the utility's customers were in the dark.
Pennsylvania’s deer season shift a tradeoff in boosting licenses and preserving tradition
Pennsylvania’s recent shift of deer season’s start date wasn’t universally loved, but the deer harvest has continued to grow since 2015. The Pennsylvania Game Commission upset a number of hunters in 2019 when it voted to move the start of deer season to the Saturday after Thanksgiving rather than the Monday after Thanksgiving. Hunters have adjusted, however.
erienewsnow.com
Northwest Pennsylvania Involved in U.S. Navy's Columbia Submarine Building Project
The U.S. Navy needs a Pennsylvania job pipeline for their massive Columbia Submarine building project. It means big business for companies in our area that do defense contract work, and they'll need help attracting and retaining workers. The Navy is building 12 Columbia Class Submarines to replace the Ohio Class...
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody talks about getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Pennsylvania seemed impossible a few...
explore venango
Lifted 4:00 p.m. on 12-15: Restrictions Placed on Interstate 80 Amid Winter Weather Conditions
HARRISBURG, Pa. – PennDOT has reduced the previously enacted Tier 4 on Interstate 80 to a Tier 1. (Photo by Dave Cyphert / ProPoint Media Photography.) The restrictions on Interstate 80 have been reduced to a Tier 1, which affects I-80 eastbound and westbound between Exit 19B: I-79 North – Erie and Exit 260B: I-81 North – Wilkes-Barre.
explore venango
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. – Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Wednesday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
One of Pa.’s ‘most beautiful’ buildings is this one, finds study
With its storied cities and towns, it’s safe to say Pennsylvania has quite a lot of beautiful architecture. Unsurprisingly, then, one building was recently listed among the state’s “most beautiful.”. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. spots among ‘most magical winter wonderlands’ in U.S. Angi — formerly...
