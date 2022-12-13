Read full article on original website
explore venango
Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
erienewsnow.com
Suspect Accused of Writing Fraudulent Check Taken from Stolen Dresser
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone tried to cash a check from a stolen dresser, according to investigators. The victim reported it to police Nov. 9 after someone tried to cash one of his checks at a Walmart store, State Police said. Troopers said the incident was connected to...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect
A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
erienewsnow.com
Troopers: Step-Grandmother Accused of Allowing 13-Year-Old Corry Girl to Smoke Marijuana with Her
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a step-grandmother is accused of allowing a 13-year-old Corry girl to smoke marijuana. It reportedly happened Tuesday afternoon at a residence in Concord Township, Erie County. The step-grandmother is accused of giving the girl a glass pipe to smoke marijuana at her residence with...
venangoextra.com
Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm
Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
venangoextra.com
Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges
An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
explore venango
Franklin Woman Accused of Destroying Overnight Bag Belonging to Estranged Husband’s ‘Friend’
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin woman has been charged with criminal mischief after she entered the house she once shared with her estranged husband and damaged the overnight bag of his guest. In a report that was released on December 12, Franklin Police say that an officer responded...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Area Man Cited for Allegedly Shoving Wife During Dispute
MERCER/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Mercer-based State Police have charged a Sandy Lake man with harassment following a dispute that occurred around 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, near Patton Road, in Lake Township, Mercer County. Police say a husband and...
wtae.com
Butler County thrift store stolen from; Police looking to ID possible suspect
BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — Community Christian Thrift Store in Washington Township, Butler County, accepts donations that they then sell to help the community. The State Police said someone stole from the store, whose purpose was to give. Investigators are looking to identify the person captured on video outside the...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church
PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
Police: Elk County mother on probation jailed, charged with child endangerment
ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Ridgway woman who was on probation is now locked up after police said she tried to run from officers while carelessly holding her child and was also on drugs. Kristin Mertz, 29, endangered her 9-month-old son when she tried to flee police by running down a “very old, narrow” set […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged after Creating Disturbance in Maternity Ward in Venango County
A Clarion man has been cited for public drunkenness for creating a disturbance in the maternity ward of a Venango County hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened Friday morning at UPMC Northwest in Cranberry Township. The 42-year-old man was at the hospital with his girlfriend in preparation for...
erienewsnow.com
Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring
A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
WFMJ.com
Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home
State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
Report: Man charged after four-wheeler joyride in Austintown
Police were called to the intersection of State Route 46 and New Road in Austintown for an ATV traveling at a high rate of speed.
Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home
A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
Austintown man facing weapons charge following traffic stop
An Austintown man is facing charges after police say they found a gun inside his car that he wasn't supposed to have.
Austintown police asking for help in shoplifting investigation
Police in Austintown released several surveillance images of two men in hopes that someone recognizes them.
Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside
NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
‘Shocking’ video shows local troopers’ encounter with impaired driver
Data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows from 2019 to December 2022, there were more than 1,800 OVI-related crashes combined in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.
