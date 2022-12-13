ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, PA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
explore venango

Oil City Man Accused of Raping 13-Year-Old Boy

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Oil City man was taken into custody for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old boy. According to information released by state police on December 15, a known juvenile and his mother appeared at PSP Franklin barracks on August 17 at 8:00 p.m. to report that he had been raped the previous night by 21-year-old Jonathan L. King, of Oil City, while riding ATVs in a remote area of Venango County.
OIL CITY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Suspect Accused of Writing Fraudulent Check Taken from Stolen Dresser

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after someone tried to cash a check from a stolen dresser, according to investigators. The victim reported it to police Nov. 9 after someone tried to cash one of his checks at a Walmart store, State Police said. Troopers said the incident was connected to...
MCKEAN, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown Police trying to ID Adultmart robbery suspect

A Youngstown Police Detective is hoping someone can help them find the man who robbed a business on the city’s South Side. YPD Detective Sergeant Jerry Fulmer is circulating images taken by security cameras during a holdup at Adultmart at 1410 Market Street. The pictures show a man pointing...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
venangoextra.com

Man accused of trying to steal money, firearm

Theft charges have been filed against a man who is accused of breaking into his father’s safe at a Rockland Township residence and removing money and a pistol. Franklin state police said in a criminal complaint they were told that Richard McKinney, 46, of Natrona Heights, had come to stay with his father about four months ago at his father’s home in the 900 block of Pine Hill Church Road in Rockland Township.
FRANKLIN, PA
venangoextra.com

Oil City man facing attempted kidnapping, other charges

An Oil City man is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, burglary and criminal trespass for displaying threatening behavior and entering a residence in Oil City. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they were called to the 400 block of West Front Street last Thursday for a report of a fight at a residence in which a firearm might be involved and where there was “a lot of screaming.”
OIL CITY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Police Seek Info on Criminal Mischief at Local Church

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to an incident of criminal mischief in Perry Township. According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, it was reported that a truck tractor pulling a semi dump trailer entered a parking lot on State Route 536 in Perry Township, Jefferson County, and caused damage to the asphalt around 3:42 p.m. on Friday, December 2.
erienewsnow.com

Titusville Woman Gets 10 Years in Jail for Role in Meth Ring

A Titusville woman will spend a decade behind bars for her role in a meth trafficking ring, according to the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday. A judge sentenced Sarah Bloom, 31, to a 10-year prison sentence for violating federal drug laws. Bloom conspired with co-defendants to distribute meth as...
TITUSVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Body of missing Lawrence County man found near his home

State Police say there is no evidence of foul play in the death of a man reported missing from his Lawrence County home. Police began looking for 81-year-old Jack Podner on Tuesday after it was reported that he was last seen on December 6. The next day police say Podner’s...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man jailed for allegedly leaving dog without food or water in Greensburg home

A Westmoreland man is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog in a home when he moved, causing the dog to die of starvation. Greensburg police say they were called to a home on White Street by the property owner, who said Timothy Steinman Jr., 43, of New Kensington, moved from the home and left a dog in the basement with no food or water for an unknown amount of time.
GREENSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman charged with DUI after crashing vehicle with her 3 kids inside

NORTH APOLLO, Pa. (KDKA) — An Armstrong County woman is accused of driving under the influence and crashing her car with her three young children inside. Kiski Township police say 24-year-old Jocelyn Riley lost control of her SUV and jumped the curb along the River Road, shearing off a fire hydrant and disabling her car. When officers arrived at the scene, they say they found Riley still in the car showing signs of heavy intoxication. Police say she failed three field sobriety tests. On the passenger side of the car, police say they found several empty bottles of whiskey shots.Also inside...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy