Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Among the gorgeous views and expensive antics of its fourth season, Too Hot to Handle found a couple of genuinely sweet love stories. The season's strongest match was between Jawahir Khalifa, a model from Amsterdam who immediately started breaking rules, and Nick Kisci, an American artist and yogi who spent lots of time meditating. Though Nick had eyes for Jawahir as soon as she set foot on the beach, the firecracker ended up flirting with a few of the guys before Nick caught her eye. Once they paired up, they became the season's biggest rule-breakers, only rivaled by Kayla and Seb (opens in new tab). (For anyone curious, Nawahir racked up $41,000 in fines, while Sayla's rule-breaks totaled $68,000.)

2 DAYS AGO