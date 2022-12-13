ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Are Jawahir and Nick Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?

Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Among the gorgeous views and expensive antics of its fourth season, Too Hot to Handle found a couple of genuinely sweet love stories. The season's strongest match was between Jawahir Khalifa, a model from Amsterdam who immediately started breaking rules, and Nick Kisci, an American artist and yogi who spent lots of time meditating. Though Nick had eyes for Jawahir as soon as she set foot on the beach, the firecracker ended up flirting with a few of the guys before Nick caught her eye. Once they paired up, they became the season's biggest rule-breakers, only rivaled by Kayla and Seb (opens in new tab). (For anyone curious, Nawahir racked up $41,000 in fines, while Sayla's rule-breaks totaled $68,000.)
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Believes the 'Mail' Is Partly to Blame for Meghan Markle's Miscarriage

In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of that year. "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote in a New York Times op-ed at the time. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Got Blamed for Royal Exit—But It Was Prince Harry's Idea

The term "Megxit" can officially be laid to rest. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, it was Meghan who took the blame for the decision. The British tabloids began splashing "Megxit" (a play on Brexit) across the front pages, but Harry has set the record straight on who was responsible for the step back in volume two of the groundbreaking Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy