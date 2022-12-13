Read full article on original website
Related
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
Meghan Markle's arrival into the Royal Family sadly spelled trouble for her and Prince Harry in many ways, but one problem in particular—at least from the Sussexes' perspective—was her potential to overshadow other members of the family, namely the Queen, and the then-Cambridges. In episode 4 of Harry...
Marie Claire
Are Jawahir and Nick Together After 'Too Hot to Handle'?
Huge spoilers ahead for season 4 of Too Hot to Handle. Among the gorgeous views and expensive antics of its fourth season, Too Hot to Handle found a couple of genuinely sweet love stories. The season's strongest match was between Jawahir Khalifa, a model from Amsterdam who immediately started breaking rules, and Nick Kisci, an American artist and yogi who spent lots of time meditating. Though Nick had eyes for Jawahir as soon as she set foot on the beach, the firecracker ended up flirting with a few of the guys before Nick caught her eye. Once they paired up, they became the season's biggest rule-breakers, only rivaled by Kayla and Seb (opens in new tab). (For anyone curious, Nawahir racked up $41,000 in fines, while Sayla's rule-breaks totaled $68,000.)
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Believes the 'Mail' Is Partly to Blame for Meghan Markle's Miscarriage
In November 2020, Meghan Markle revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage in July of that year. "I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right," she wrote in a New York Times op-ed at the time. "I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second."
Marie Claire
'Harry & Meghan' Will Have "Thrown the Royal Family Into a Further State of Crisis," A Publicist Says
Although the Royal Family has officially decided not to respond to the release of Harry & Meghan for the moment, that doesn't mean the Netflix docuseries won't be having consequences on what's happening behind closed doors—at least that's one public relations pro's view on the whole affair. "This latest...
Marie Claire
Meghan Markle Got Blamed for Royal Exit—But It Was Prince Harry's Idea
The term "Megxit" can officially be laid to rest. When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step back as senior members of the royal family in 2020, it was Meghan who took the blame for the decision. The British tabloids began splashing "Megxit" (a play on Brexit) across the front pages, but Harry has set the record straight on who was responsible for the step back in volume two of the groundbreaking Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan.
Marie Claire
Prince Harry Says The Royal Family "Missed an Opportunity" With Meghan Markle When It Comes to Moving Away From Tradition
For many royal watchers, the arrival of Meghan Markle into the Royal Family was a breath of fresh air. For people of color in particular, the fact that she was biracial was a huge step forward for such a traditional institution (which also has historical links to slavery and racism).
Comments / 0