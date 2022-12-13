ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kobach to nominate ex-primary rival Mattivi as KBI director

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas Attorney General-elect Kris Kobach says he is nominating a former longtime federal prosecutor who also was among his Republican primary rivals to be the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s next director.

Kobach announced Tuesday that he has picked Tony Mattivi for the key state law enforcement post. Mattivi was a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years and coordinator of anti-terrorism and homeland security efforts in Kansas when he retired as a prosecutor in November 2020.

Mattivi’s appointment would have to be confirmed by the GOP-controlled Kansas Senate after lawmakers open their next annual session Jan. 9.

Kobach narrowly won the attorney general’s race last month after prevailing in the GOP primary against Mattivi and state Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Kellie Warren.

Mattivi would replace Kirk Thompson, who plans to retire in January after a 46-year career in law enforcement, most of it with the KBI. Thompson has been KBI director since July 2011.

Kobach cited Mattivi’s experience as a federal prosecutor. For five years, Mattivi led the team prosecuting Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, accused of orchestrating the USS Cole bombing in Yemen in 2000 that killed 17 sailors. That case has yet to go to trial before a military commission.

Mattivi also has worked for the attorney general’s office and Shawnee County District attorney’s office.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. (AP) — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!” These are the first criminal charges of any kind to emerge from Greene’s bloody death on a roadside in rural northeast Louisiana, a case that got little attention until an Associated Press investigation exposed a cover-up and prompted scrutiny of top Louisiana...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

1 dead, 11 hurt in Southern California bus rollover

BAKER, Calif. (AP) — A bus overturned on a Southern California freeway, killing one person and injuring 11 others, three of them critically, authorities said Wednesday. The crash occurred at around 11 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 15 in an unincorporated area south of Baker, about 155 miles (249 kilometers) northeast of Los Angeles, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.
BAKER, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
595K+
Post
636M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy