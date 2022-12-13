ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Cole Beasley reportedly unretired and plans to sign with Bills practice squad

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sAVc2_0jh0K0CL00

The Buffalo Bills reportedly plan to add a familiar face to their offense.

Veteran wideout Cole Beasley, who retired in October after a two-week stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will reportedly rejoin the Bills on their practice squad, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Beasley, 33, spent three years in Buffalo from 2019-2021 where he tallied 231 receptions for 2,438 yards and 11 touchdowns as a reliable slot receiver in the Bills' offense. Buffalo released Beasley in March after they originally granted his permission to seek a trade. After a few months as a free agent, Beasley signed with the Buccaneers but only caught four of his five targets for 17 yards in 13 total offensive snaps over two games before he decided to retire.

Now, though, it appears as if Beasley is ready for another go in Buffalo. And the Bills could certainly use his reliable hands.

Outside of Stefon Diggs, Buffalo's receivers haven't been great at catching passes from Josh Allen. No. 2 wideout Gabriel Davis is tied for 10th in the NFL with a 9.9 percent drop rate, while slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie ranks 15th with a 9.1 percent drop rate. The Bills as a team rank first with 32 total drops and sixth in drop rate.

Beasley, meanwhile, had a drop rate of just 5.6 during his time in Buffalo.

It's a small and possibly insignificant transaction, but Buffalo needs help on offense as it marches towards another AFC East title and potential Super Bowl run. While this could cloud the team's need or desire to add Odell Beckham Jr., Beasley would fit a very different role than Beckham, should the Bills still be interested.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Leave me the F alone please’: Patriots’ Judon rips NFL’s drug test after big Week 14 game

New England Patriots star Mathew Judon took to social media Thursday to voice his displeasure with the NFL’s random drug testing program. After a 27-13 Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals that saw the former Pro-Bowler register four tackles, two QB pressures and 1.5 sacks, Judon was apparently selected for a random drug test as part of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances testing policy.
Boston 25 News WFXT

How Sunday Night Football's Melissa Stark balances football, four kids and an opportunity few ever get

ARLINGTON, Texas — As soon as Los Angeles Chargers coach Brandon Staley mentioned it, Melissa Stark knew who she’d call. "He said he felt Tua Tagavailoa had a lot of similarities to Kurt Warner's game," Stark, NBC's Sunday Night Football sideline reporter, said. "So as soon as I left that production meeting, I called Kurt and was like, 'Do you see similarities?'"
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Alabama's Will Anderson and Bryce Young appear set to play in the Sugar Bowl

Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson appear to be bucking the trend of potential top-10 picks skipping bowl games. Alabama coach Nick Saban told ESPN that he isn’t expecting any players to opt out of the Crimson Tide’s Dec. 31 Sugar Bowl matchup against Kansas State. That means that Young and Anderson are set to play. Both are widely expected to be among the first off the board in the 2023 NFL draft.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
137K+
Followers
147K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy