Read full article on original website
Related
moneysavingmom.com
Kaensi Ankle Boots only $19.79 + shipping!
Zulily has these Kaensi Ankle Boots for just $19.79 right now!. Choose from several colors and styles. These are SO cute. Shipping is free on orders over $89. And if you place one order today, the rest of your orders will ship for FREE through 11:59 p.m. PT tonight!
moneysavingmom.com
Simply Brand Snacks Variety Pack, 36 count only $13.28 shipped!
Stock up on these Simply Brand Variety snacks with this deal!. Amazon has these Simply Brand Snacks Variety Pack, 36 count for just $13.28 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. That’s just $0.37 per pack shipped which is a great deal. Note: Once your order ships, you...
moneysavingmom.com
HOT Deals on Clinique Skincare Sets!
HSN currently has Clinique Skincare Sets on sale up to 30% off. Plus, new HSN customers can use code HSN2022 to save an additional $20 off any $40+ purchase. And as a bonus, you’ll score a FREE Clinique Pop Lipstick with your purchase of select sets!. These are great...
moneysavingmom.com
Old Navy: Kid’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants only $4.99-$5.99!
Do your kids need new pajama pants? This is a great deal today!. Today only, Old Navy has Boy’s and Girl’s Microfleece Pajama Jogger Pants on sale for just $4.99 and $5.99!. There are several colors and designs to choose from. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping...
moneysavingmom.com
Metro Line Train Table Set only $89.99 shipped (Reg. $285!)
Wow! This is such a great deal on this Metro Line Train Table Set!. Today only, Macy’s has this Metro Line Train Table Set for just $89.99 shipped! Even better, this arrives by Christmas!. This is a fantastic deal on this table set and it gets good reviews. Thanks,...
moneysavingmom.com
Lip Smacker Tin Lip Cosmetic Sets only $4.33 each at Target!
These Lip Smacker Tin Lip Cosmetic Sets would make such great last minute gifts!. Target has these Lip Smacker Tin Lip Cosmetic Sets for just $4.33 each right now! Here’s how to get this deal:. Total = $36. Use the 50% off Beauty Gift Sets Circle offer (exp 12/17)
moneysavingmom.com
Men’s Flannel Button-Down Shirts only $11.24 at Kohl’s!
We love comments from readers, so chime in with your thoughts below! We do our best to keep this blog upbeat and encouraging, so please keep your comments cordial and kind. Read more information on our comment policy.
moneysavingmom.com
Six LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Sets only $20.99!
These LEGO Minifigures Sets would make great stocking stuffers. Target has this LEGO Minifigures Building Toy Set (6 Pack) for just $20.99 right now!. That’s just $3.50 per pack which is a great deal. These would make perfect stocking stuffers. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs.
moneysavingmom.com
KidKraft Bake & Display Play Kitchen only $59.99 shipped + $10 in Kohl’s Cash, plus more!
Kohl’s has some great deals on KidKraft Play Kitchens right now! Plus, for every $50 you spend, you receive $10 in Kohl’s cash!. Get this KidKraft Bake & Display Play Kitchen for just $59.99 shipped + $10 in Kohl’s cash!. Get this KidKraft Laundry Play Set for...
moneysavingmom.com
TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie only $6.99!
This is a super hot deal on this popular TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie!. Amazon has this TeeTurtle The Original Reversible Octopus Plushie for only $6.99 right now!. There are three color options to choose from at this price: Sunset/Mermaid, Light Pink and Dark Pink, and Light Pink +...
moneysavingmom.com
Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Set only $27!
Oh my goodness! These Squishmallows Travel Sets are SO cute!. Walmart has these Squishmallows 2-Piece Travel Sets with 18″ Luggage and 10″ Plush Backpack for only $27 right now!. There are four colors to choose from. These are SO cute and would make such a great gift idea.
moneysavingmom.com
Yankee Candle Gift Set only $10!
Wow! This is a great deal on this Yankee Candle Gift Set!. Walmart has this Yankee Candle Gift Set 3 Signature Small Tumbler Set for just $10 right now!. That’s just $3.33 per candle which is a HOT deal. This would make a great last minute gift idea. Choose...
moneysavingmom.com
Silicone Spatula 4-Piece Set only $3.12!
Amazon has this 4-Piece Silicone Spatula Set for just $6.24! Plus, the orange color is on sale Buy One, Get One Free!. Buy two sets and you will pay just $3.12 per set which is such a hot deal. This has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a...
moneysavingmom.com
Del Monte Fruit Cups 12-Pack for just $5.19 shipped!
Here’s a great stock up deal on these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups!. Amazon has these Del Monte No Sugar Added Variety Fruit Cups (12 count) for just $5.58 shipped when you clip the 15% off e-coupon and checkout through Subscribe & Save!. Or get this...
moneysavingmom.com
Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner only $8.74 shipped!
This is a great deal on this Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner!. Amazon has this Tea Tree Hair and Body Moisturizer Leave-In Conditioner for just $8.74 shipped when you checkout through Subscribe & Save!. This is such a great deal on this highly rated conditioner. Note: Once...
moneysavingmom.com
Up to 58% off Wise Owl Outfitter Camping Accessories!
Today only, Amazon is offering up to 58% off Wise Owl Outfitter Camping Accessories! Plus, many of these have extra coupons you can clip. Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Hammock in Medium for just $10.37 when you clip the 35% off e-coupon!
moneysavingmom.com
Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs only $15!
Looking forward to snowy days? This is a GREAT deal on these Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs!. Today only, Amazon has Amazon Essentials Kids’ Snow Pants and Snow Bibs for only $15!. Choose from several options. This is a great deal and won’t last long....
moneysavingmom.com
Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart only $49.98 shipped!
Score this Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart for under $50!. Amazon has this Ice Cream Maker by Cuisinart for just $49.98 shipped right now!. This is the lowest price in almost three years! It has thousands of five star reviews. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to...
moneysavingmom.com
MEL Science Kits: 50% Off + Christmas Delivery!
Looking for a unique gift idea this holiday season? Don’t miss this chance to save on MEL Science Kits!. MEL Science Kits — an educational monthly subscription box for kids of all ages — is currently offering 50% off your first box with code CHRISTMAS at checkout!
moneysavingmom.com
Up to 60% off Melissa & Doug Toys!
Right now, Amazon is offering up to 60% off Melissa & Doug Toys! Here are some deals you can get…. Get this Melissa & Doug Wooden Building Block Set for just $20.99!. Get this Melissa & Doug Deluxe Doll Set for just $50.49 shipped!. Get this Melissa & Doug Lifelike...
Comments / 0