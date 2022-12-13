Read full article on original website
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Laramie High School Sports Round-up 12-14-22
It was a busy start to the season for winter sports at Laramie High School last weekend, but it saw plenty of success. Laramie hosted a Nordic ski meet and two swim meets, while basketball played eight games between the two varsity teams, and wrestling opened its season with some dual competition and an invite on the road.
Tis the Season to be Freezin in Laramie
As we approach the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the University of Wyoming Art Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter season with them!. They will be having spectacular three days events for the community to celebrate and embrace the season, including a festival of lights and the winter night sky, good food, and family art-making activities.
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
Laramie Road Update: 287 & I-80 Towards Cheyenne Are Now Closed
Heads up folks, due to the weather condition, 287 towards Fort Collins, and I-80 towards Cheyenne are now closed (as of 12:30 PM). Be sure to always check wyoroad.info or dial 511 for the latest road & travel conditions. You can also get the Wyoming 511 app for updates. Stay...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION
Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Cheyenne National Weather Service: Expect Minus Teen Wind Chills
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering more information on a winter storm that is expected to blast much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle with near-blizzard-to-blizzard conditions. Here is the travel forecast on the WYDOT website from Dayweather Inc:. The National Weather Service posted the...
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Laramie, If You’re Still Not Done With Your Christmas Shopping…
Still have some on the list you haven't finished shopping for? Panicking? No no, don't be. Laramie has your back. The Broke But Happy Trading Co., Dusty Sagebrush Co., and The Sparkly Buffalo will be having a last-minute market event this Saturday!. Come on down and get your last-minute gifts...
