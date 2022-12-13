ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

Related
KOWB AM 1290

Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?

LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Laramie High School Sports Round-up 12-14-22

It was a busy start to the season for winter sports at Laramie High School last weekend, but it saw plenty of success. Laramie hosted a Nordic ski meet and two swim meets, while basketball played eight games between the two varsity teams, and wrestling opened its season with some dual competition and an invite on the road.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Tis the Season to be Freezin in Laramie

As we approach the shortest day and the longest night of the year, the University of Wyoming Art Museum invites you to celebrate the Winter season with them!. They will be having spectacular three days events for the community to celebrate and embrace the season, including a festival of lights and the winter night sky, good food, and family art-making activities.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today

Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning

Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
WYOMING STATE
KOWB AM 1290

Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

This Weekend In Laramie: MORE HOLIDAY EVENTS EDITION

Don't miss the University of Wyoming's Holiday Market!. Winter Lights Festival at Washington Park (Until Jan 7) Tough Guys Holiday Lights is hosting a free walking tour of lights at Washington Park. When: 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. Where: 1916 E Sheridan Street. More Information: Click Here. Mocha & Mugs...
LARAMIE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

Cheyenne National Weather Service: Expect Minus Teen Wind Chills

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service is offering more information on a winter storm that is expected to blast much of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle with near-blizzard-to-blizzard conditions. Here is the travel forecast on the WYDOT website from Dayweather Inc:. The National Weather Service posted the...
CHEYENNE, WY
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
263K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy