wbrz.com
Five arrested, including minors, in multiple-parish drug bust Thursday; deputies seized more than 6,000 lethal doses of fentanyl
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five accused drug dealers, including two minors, who allegedly operated a massive fentanyl ring across the capital area. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said over a month-long investigation, deputies learned the drug ring was making and selling fentanyl pills out of three locations in EBR and one in Livingston.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Pearl River County
According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, on December 13, David Allison, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotic Investigators were in the area of Thomas School Rd. When they noticed two suspicious vehicles. Contact was made with the occupants of both vehicles. In the first vehicle, the driver...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Man Out On Bond For Attempted Murder Arrested For Murder Of Sister In Pike County
On December 13, at approximately 7:30 am, Pike County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, in reference to a shooting. When officers arrived, they made contact with a female who had been shot. Deputies found the suspect, Emmanuel Patterson, who had barricaded...
Man sentenced for 2020 McComb manslaughter
MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020. On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison. According to the […]
Mississippi court upholds murder conviction in shooting death of Brookhaven chef
An appeal in the murder conviction of a Brookhaven man has been denied by the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The court issued a decision Tuesday, Dec. 13, in the case of Jesse Scott Smith v. State of Mississippi. Smith was charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 shooting death of...
wbrz.com
Deputies searching for inmate who walked out of work-release job Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who walked out of his work-release job on River Road Friday night. Officials are trying to locate Clayton James, 36, after he walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road. James is reportedly serving time at the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.
Mississippi sheriff: Louisiana woman dies in Natchez home under suspicious circumstances
A Louisiana woman has died in a Natchez home under suspicious circumstances. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to 19 U.S. 84, No. 1, for a stand by with AMR paramedics. When deputies arrived, paramedics were performing CPR on Crystal Smith Newman of Clayton, 30, according...
Two charged with murder in Pike County
PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are now facing murder charges after a November 2022 shooting victim died from his injuries. Pike County deputies said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 39 East in Magnolia on November 22, 2022. They said the victim was identified as Ricardo Weathersby. According to deputies, […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Shooting Charges For Pike County Individuals Upgraded To Murder
On November 22, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, in reference to a gunshot victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby. Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder and Conspiracy. On the morning of December 8, the Pike County...
ms.gov
Pike County Court Judge David Lee Brewer to take oath Dec. 15
Newly elected Pike County Court Judge David Lee Brewer will be sworn in on Dec. 15 during a retirement party for his predecessor, Judge John Price. Judge Price will administer the oath. The retirement party and administration of the oath will be held at the home of John and Jennifer...
Dismembered Body of Man Found Stuffed in Toolbox Identified
The Pearl River County Coroner confirmed that Seth Colter Odom had died from a gunshot wound and had been dead for a week.
mageenews.com
