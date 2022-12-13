ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, MS

wbrz.com

Five arrested, including minors, in multiple-parish drug bust Thursday; deputies seized more than 6,000 lethal doses of fentanyl

BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested five accused drug dealers, including two minors, who allegedly operated a massive fentanyl ring across the capital area. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said over a month-long investigation, deputies learned the drug ring was making and selling fentanyl pills out of three locations in EBR and one in Livingston.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
darkhorsepressnow.com

Two Arrested On Drug Charges In Pearl River County

According to Pearl River County Sheriff David Allison, on December 13, David Allison, Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, Narcotic Investigators were in the area of Thomas School Rd. When they noticed two suspicious vehicles. Contact was made with the occupants of both vehicles. In the first vehicle, the driver...
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 McComb manslaughter

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – A man pled guilty for his involvement in connection to the death of LaQusha Brochelle Martin on May 30, 2020. On December 13, 2022, Tucker Morris pled guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison. According to the […]
MCCOMB, MS
wbrz.com

Deputies searching for inmate who walked out of work-release job Friday

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for a man who walked out of his work-release job on River Road Friday night. Officials are trying to locate Clayton James, 36, after he walked off his job site at a towing company on River Road. James is reportedly serving time at the Department of Corrections for drug-related charges.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Two charged with murder in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Two people are now facing murder charges after a November 2022 shooting victim died from his injuries. Pike County deputies said the shooting happened in the 7000 block of Highway 39 East in Magnolia on November 22, 2022. They said the victim was identified as Ricardo Weathersby. According to deputies, […]
PIKE COUNTY, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

Shooting Charges For Pike County Individuals Upgraded To Murder

On November 22, deputies responded to the 7000 block of Hwy 48 East, Magnolia, in reference to a gunshot victim later identified as Ricardo Weathersby. Kentrail Magee and Adrian Goodwin were taken into custody and charged with Attempted Murder and Conspiracy. On the morning of December 8, the Pike County...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
ms.gov

Pike County Court Judge David Lee Brewer to take oath Dec. 15

Newly elected Pike County Court Judge David Lee Brewer will be sworn in on Dec. 15 during a retirement party for his predecessor, Judge John Price. Judge Price will administer the oath. The retirement party and administration of the oath will be held at the home of John and Jennifer...
PIKE COUNTY, MS
mageenews.com

5-Legged Calf!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Focus on God

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today, put your focus on God and others. What can you do for someone else today to show them God’s love?
MISSISSIPPI STATE

