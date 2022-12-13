Read full article on original website
The Nintendo DS Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
The Nintendo DS remains one of Nintendo's best-selling consoles of all time, and it's not too hard to see why the system achieved such success. The little dual-screened handheld absolutely excels at leaning into the quick and casual gaming market, offering all manner of high-quality experiences. Whether it's popping in to get a single Power Star in "Super Mario 64 DS" or making a bite to eat in "Cooking Mama," the DS has a ton of titles that work well for short bursts of gaming on the go.
Unsocial hours: the best video games to play in ‘goblin mode’
Earlier this week, “goblin mode” was announced as Oxford’s word of the year, bringing a new level of awareness – and hopefully acceptance – to this previously misunderstood and maligned lifestyle choice. It is defined as “a type of behaviour which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations” (also known, throughout lockdown, as simply “existing”), though the exact parameters of the term have been much discussed. But one thing is certain: video games are the perfect goblin mode entertainment. They can be enjoyed from bed, they require little energy and yet they simulate a lot of real-world activities so you can at least pretend to be a functioning member of the human race.
IGN
FromSoftware Reveals Armored Core 6 at The Game Awards
After a lengthy hiatus and many rumors, Armored Core is back. FromSoftware announced Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon during today's Game Awards presentation with a brief trailer today, confirming that it will be out sometime in 2023. The CG trailer shows just what you expect: giant robots wheeling around...
Hogwarts Legacy delayed on PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch
If you're playing Hogwarts Legacy on PS5 or Xbox Series X|S, you won't have to wait as long.
Gaming YouTube superstar Markiplier said the entire media ignored him on the red carpet even though he was up for an Emmy
Markiplier is one of the biggest gaming YouTubers in the world with 34 million subscribers, but he said it felt like the media was ignoring him.
Digital Trends
This gaming PC with an RTX 3060, 500GB SSD is $600 today
Knowing how to buy a gaming PC is important, especially if you don’t have a ton of tech-savvy or time. Luckily, even the lower-end pre-built gaming PCs have become rather good in the past few years, so if you’re looking to pick something up without much hassle, the iBUYPOWER Slate is an excellent option. Being a borderline mid-range option, the discount from Best Buy down to $900 from $1,000 also gives it excellent value.
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
The best tech products we tested in 2022
After yet another year of rigorously testing all of the latest tech products to help you figure out what’s actually worth buying, here are the big winners in every category.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon Coming to Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- During this year’s Game Awards ceremony, Nintendo debuted two world premiere trailers for games coming to the Nintendo Switch system. The first was the reveal of Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, a new take on the Bayonetta series starring Cereza, a young apprentice witch before she would come to be called Bayonetta. The game launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. The second trailer focused on the Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass, the upcoming paid DLC for the latest entry in the strategy-RPG series. Fire Emblem Engage launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 20, 2023, with the first wave of the Expansion Pass* releasing at launch, followed by three additional waves to be released by the end of 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208006112/en/ The Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon game, a new take on the Bayonetta series, launches for Nintendo Switch on March 17, 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Marvel Unveils First Look at ‘Deadpool: Badder Blood’
The story of 2017’s Deadpool: Bad Blood is getting badder. Marvel and creator Rob Liefeld have the followup Deadpool: Badder Blood set for June 2023, a five-issue limited series that will include the anti-hero tangling with multiple fan-favorite characters such as Wolverine and Spider-Man and which marks Liefeld’s first time working on the character in five years. Liefeld, who introduced Deadpool in 1990, notes that the first Bad Blood was about filling out Deadpool’s rogue’s gallery, while this new book offers the chance for Deadpool to interact with the mainline Marvel Universe even more.More from The Hollywood ReporterRare Deadpool Art Goes...
Ghost Story Games Reveals Judas, an All-New Single-Player Narrative First-Person Shooter
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Ghost Story Games, the development studio led by game creator Ken Levine, today announced that Judas, an all-new single-player, narrative first-person shooter is in development for the PlayStation®5 computer entertainment system, Xbox Series X|S console systems, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The new project was revealed at The Game Awards 2022 as a world premiere unveiled by Geoff Keighley. In conjunction with the project reveal, Ghost Story Games has launched the official pages for Judas on Steam and the Epic Games Store where fans can now add the game to their Wishlist....
Engadget
Atari revives unreleased arcade game that was too damn hard for 1982 players
Atari is reviving Akka Arrh, a 1982 arcade game canceled because test audiences found it too difficult. For the wave shooter’s remake, the publisher is teaming up with developer Jeff Minter, whose psychedelic, synthwave style seems an ideal fit for what Atari describes as “a fever dream in the best way possible.” The remake will be released on PC, PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and Atari VCS in early 2023.
Engadget
Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET
Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We'll be covering all the big news from tonight's event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET. Vying...
AdWeek
Verizon Launches New Streaming Hub, Offers Users a Year of Free Netflix
Verizon has offered early access to the beta version of its new streaming hub +play, which lets users find, sign up for and pay for several streaming services in one location using their existing cell phone or home internet bill, according to the Wall Street Journal. And to attract users,...
The best Legend of Zelda clones you can play on Android
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most fans already know Legend of Zelda will never make its way to Android. To experience the classic adventures of Link and Zelda across multiple games, you'll have to turn to Nintendo. Unfortunately, not all of us are multi-platform gamers or have the luxury to buy every handheld/system to play our favorite genres. Don't despair, though. Thankfully some fantastic Android games have taken great inspiration from Legend of Zelda titles, ranging from the classics like Link to the Past to modern-day entries like Breath of the Wild. We've rounded up the best Legend of Zelda clones that pair well with your favorite Android gaming phone.
AdWeek
HBO Max’s Canceled Shows Moving to FAST, Not Disappearing From Existence
HBO Max will now move its canceled programs to third-party FAST services. The streamer recently announced a slew of series cancellations, including Minx, Gordita Chronicles, The Nevers, Westworld and Love Life would be removed from its library. Though there was fear the shows would be gone forever, parent company Warner Bros. Discovery apparently assessed how best to maximize audiences and monetization opportunities for its content, deciding to license certain HBO and HBO Max programming to third-party FAST (free ad-supported streaming television) services as part of a packaged offering.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk 2077 Removing Feature This Week
CD Projekt Red is removing a feature from Cyberpunk 2077 this week across all versions of the game, which is to say this impacts all players of the RPG across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Thankfully, the feature in question is not essential to the experience nor does its removal hinder the game itself in any way, however, it's a quality-of-life feature some players, especially those who worry about losing their saves, will miss.
