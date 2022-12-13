ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

The Spun

Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death

Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach

On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report

Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
STARKVILLE, MS
The Spun

Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring

Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
BOCA RATON, FL
The Spun

Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program

Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner

The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job

Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
The Spun

Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program

It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

College Football Coach Gets Contract Extension After 4-8 Season

Apparently, Florida International coach Mike MacIntyre just needed to go 4-8 this season to receive a contract extension. On Thursday, the university officially announced an extension for MacIntyre that'll run through the 2027 season. FIU athletic director Scott Carr praised MacIntyre's intangibles in his press release. “His vision, character, work...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral

On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
DENTON, TX
247Sports

Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach

Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
LEXINGTON, KY
The Spun

ESPN Issues Major Announcement For College Football Playoff Broadcast

For the College Football Playoff, ESPN is hoping to go all out to maximize the ways that fans can enjoy their biggest college football event of the year. In a statement released on Friday, ESPN announced the return of their "MegaCast" - several different channels under the ESPN umbrella that will feature different viewpoints and perspectives of the games being played.
GEORGIA STATE
