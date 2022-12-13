Read full article on original website
Coaches Called Out For Despicable Move After Mike Leach's Death
Some concerning reports are coming out of the college football world on Wednesday. According to Mississippi State insider Steve Robertson, some coaches are reportedly trying to poach transfers from the Bulldogs program just after the death of head coach Mike Leach. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through...
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Football World Is Furious With Mississippi State Report
Legendary college football head coach Mike Leach died at the age of 61 on Monday night. According to a report on Wednesday, some college football programs have already started to contact Mississippi State players about transferring. "Getting some reports of some college coaches working through third parties to try and...
Mike Leach ineligible for College Football Hall of Fame due to NFF rule
The sudden death of Mike Leach brought out a tidal wave of tributes and memories of the head coach who helped innovate the sport of college football while leaving a legacy as a wit and an inquisitive mind who seemed able to hold forth on almost any subject. Leach is credited with helping popularize ...
Son Of Longtime College Football Coach Is Transferring
Florida Atlantic quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. has entered the NCAA transfer portal. His decision was made a month after his father was fired as the head coach of the Owls. Now that Taggart has entered the transfer portal, he'll get to explore his options. Taggart received limited playing time this...
Top Colorado Assistant Reportedly Leaving Program
Colorado football is reportedly set to lose a long-tenured staff member to another Pac-12 program. According to Brian Howell of the Boulder Daily Camera, Colorado director of football operations Bryan McGinnis is leaving the Buffaloes to take the same position on new Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham's staff in Tempe.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job
Bobby Petrino is officially returning to the FBS. After spending three seasons as the head coach at FCS program Missouri State, Petrino has accepted a job as the offensive coordinator at UNLV. ESPN’s Chris Low reported the news on Thursday morning. Petrino has been at Missouri State since 2020. He led the team to the... The post Bobby Petrino leaves Missouri State for offensive coordinator job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Visiting Prominent SEC Program
It was announced this week that Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall entered the NCAA transfer portal. On Wednesday, Brandon Marcello of 247Sports provided an update on the talented signal-caller. According to 247Sports, McCall will visit Auburn this Saturday. This would be a huge move for Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze....
SEC Program Reportedly Had 25 Players Enter Transfer Portal
No SEC program has lost more players to the NCAA transfer portal this year than Texas A&M. Believe it or not, 25 players on the Aggies have entered the transfer portal. Most of these departures - 24 to be exact - have occurred over the past three weeks. Wide receivers...
Eagles’ Gardner Minshew, ex-Mississippi State QB, gets emotional in Mike Leach farewell tribute
Former Mississippi State football head coach Mike Leach’s passing hit the sports world like hard, but it especially hit his current and former players like a ton of bricks. Gardner Minshew, current Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback and former Washington State quarterback under Leach, spoke about the impact the late coach had on his life.
College Football Bowl Games on TV Today (Friday, Dec. 16)
Here's a quick look at the college football bowl games on today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 with TV channels, tonight's start times and more information.
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
Former Kansas Coach David Beaty Reportedly Lands New Job
The Kansas Jayhawks are finally back in bowl season after over a decade of terrible football with some of the worst records in all of college sports. One of the coaches who was a part of those doldrums, David Beaty, is also back in the spotlight. According to ESPN's Adam...
College Football Coach Gets Contract Extension After 4-8 Season
Apparently, Florida International coach Mike MacIntyre just needed to go 4-8 this season to receive a contract extension. On Thursday, the university officially announced an extension for MacIntyre that'll run through the 2027 season. FIU athletic director Scott Carr praised MacIntyre's intangibles in his press release. “His vision, character, work...
College Football Coach's Comment About His Wife Going Viral
On Saturday night, interim head coach Phil Bennett will lead the North Texas Mean Green into a Frisco Bowl matchup against Boise State. During his press conference on Friday, Bennett was asked if this will be his last game as head coach for the Mean Green. His response is going...
Architects of Air Raid: Hal Mumme remembers Mike Leach
Mississippi State head football Mike Leach passed away Tuesday due to complications from a heart condition. He was 61. "My thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach's family and everyone with Mississippi State Football," Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops tweeted Tuesday. I loved talking football and everything in between with Mike. He was a great one and he will be sorely missed."
Mississippi State to Hire Zach Arnett As Head Football Coach
Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett is expected to be the team's next head football coach.
ESPN Issues Major Announcement For College Football Playoff Broadcast
For the College Football Playoff, ESPN is hoping to go all out to maximize the ways that fans can enjoy their biggest college football event of the year. In a statement released on Friday, ESPN announced the return of their "MegaCast" - several different channels under the ESPN umbrella that will feature different viewpoints and perspectives of the games being played.
