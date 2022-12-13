Read full article on original website
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
coloradosun.com
The biggest election 2022 spender in Colorado? Jared Polis — by a long shot.
Democratic Gov. Jared Polis spent $12.6 million of his own money on his successful reelection bid this year, more than any other state-level candidate or group in Colorado required to make 2022 campaign finance disclosures. That’s according to final state-level 2022 campaign finance reports due Tuesday. The data doesn’t include...
States Challenge Biden to Lower Drug Prices by Allowing Imports From Canada
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say.
KJCT8
Secretary of State finishes Boebert/Frisch race recount
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado’s Secretary of State Jena Griswold announced Monday evening that the recount of Colorado House District 3 has come to a close. The results of the 2022 Midterm Election are unchanged in Colorado. The recount was mandated by state law. The SoS’s office confirmed...
Audit: Colorado school accountability system ‘reasonable and appropriate’
Colorado’s school accountability system provides a “reasonable and appropriate basis” for measuring school performance, and most schools and districts receiving extra help and guidance from the state show some improvement, an audit of the system found. Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said the results suggest the system doesn’t...
Should Colorado's district attorneys be able to ask a judge to remove guns from a dangerous person?
COLORADO, USA — Colorado’s district attorneys are set to meet Friday to consider a proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the state’s three-year-old “red flag” law. Currently, only law enforcement officers...
Utah, other upper basin states, green light plan to pay Colorado River water users for conservation efforts
Utah, Colorado, Wyoming and New Mexico unveiled the System Pilot Conservation Program, which would pay users in the Colorado River Basin to conserve water. Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country’s largest reservoirs, are at historically low levels.
thetrek.co
Deep Hiking: India “Diagonal” Wood May Be the First To Complete the “Colorado X”
It was 2020 and life was staring India Wood in the face. She’d exhausted herself trying to find an agent for her memoir and just closed her business-research firm after 15 years. Her children were grown. “I feel so stuck. I have no income. I’m a failure as a...
Governor eyeing another round of New Mexico tax rebates in 2023
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Driven by a surge in oil and gas production, New Mexico is expected to rake in as much as $3.6 billion in “new” money for the state’s upcoming budget year. And that major increase might bring another round of tax rebates or economic stimulus payments to New Mexicans. Ahead of the […]
orangeandbluepress.com
$750 In Summer Rebate Checks Will Be Released in Colorado
Colorado Governor: Residents to Receive $750 Summer Rebate Checks. Gov. Jared Polis stated that Colorado taxpayers can expect to receive at least $750 up from the previous $500 estimate in the mail this summer through the Colorado Cashback Rebate. Individual tax filers and joint tax filers who filed state taxes by June 30 are now expecting $750 and $1,500 respectively.
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
DOI asks insurers to extend coverage for Marshall fire survivors
The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Are COVID-19 cases dropping in Colorado ahead of Christmas?
Christmas Eve is a week away and many people are getting ready to travel for the holidays.
Home prices are less than $200,000 in these Colorado counties
It's no secret that home prices have been on the rise in many parts of Colorado for years at this point, but there are still some more affordable counties out there. In fact, the median home price is under $200,000 in 13 different counties around the state. According to the...
Economic Update: Inflation’s impact on renters
(SPONSORED) — Inflation is still impacting people across the United States. Here in Colorado, renters are taking the brunt of rising prices. Director of Data-Driven Economic Strategies (DDES) Tatiana Bailey explains why. Inflation numbers from November compared to 2021 showed a 7.1% increase in prices. Bailey focuses on the component of the CPI that showed […]
Colorado marijuana has never been cheaper
Marijuana was one of the few consumer items to escape the ravages of the 40-year record inflation that has robbed consumers of spending power over the last 18 months.
New Mexico state government reaps budget windfall from oil
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The state of New Mexico is likely to inherit a new, multibillion-dollar financial windfall largely from surging oil production and robust energy prices in the era of war between Ukraine and Russia, economists told a panel of leading legislators on Monday. Economists from four state agencies revised upward estimates of government income that are the basis for budget negotiations by lawmakers when the legislature convenes in January 2023. They estimate state government income of nearly $12 billion for the fiscal year running from July 2023 to June 2024. That revenue would exceed current annual general fund spending obligations by $3.6 billion — or 43%. The forecast enhances the potential spending authority of newly reelected Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and members of the Democratic-led Legislature.
newsfromthestates.com
Upper basin states float temporary conservation plan at Colorado River conference
Upper basin officials say the plan is designed to prevent cuts to protect critical elevations at the nation’s two largest reservoirs, Lake Powell and Lake Mead. Both reservoirs now sit three-quarters empty. (Lake Mead in August 2022, Bureau of Reclamation photo) Half a year ago, seven western states missed...
Colorado Announces Plans to Release “30 to 50” Gray Wolves Along the State’s Western Slope
On Friday, December 9, Colorado Parks & Wildlife (CPW) laid out its plan for reestablishing wolf populations in the western part of the Centennial State. In a 293-page document called the Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan, the agency called for the transfer and release of 30 to 50 gray wolves from other Rocky Mountain states onto Colorado’s Western Slope over the next three to five years. The announcement comes more than two years after a statewide ballot initiative mandated wolf reintroduction in western Colorado by the end of 2023.
