Georgetown County, SC

live5news.com

Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
live5news.com

Two Summerville neighbors plead guilty to part in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two men from Summerville have pleaded guilty for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. Chad Clifton and David Johnston, who according to court documents, are neighbors have pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating and picketing in the Capitol building. The pair traveled together to Washington...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

SCHP: Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded Wednesday night to a crash involving a pedestrian in the Conway area. LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened in the area of Highway 701 and Hair Nook Road at 7:20 p.m. Tidwell added that a 2002 Toyota...
CONWAY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Man found dead in car after accidental discharge, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) said a man found dead inside a vehicle Tuesday was accidentally shot. Officers responded to the area of Rivers Avenue and Dalton Street around 6:20 a.m. following a reported traffic accident. “First responders assisting the victim found a wound in the victim’s groin area consistent with a […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

38-year-old man missing from Surfside Beach area, police say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old man is missing from the Surfside Beach area, according to the Horry County Police Department. Emmanuel Abarrio Decosier was last seen on Nov. 13 near Plantation Drive, police said. Decosier is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. He has shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

New MUSC hospital to open in Lake City as old facility closes

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - As one hospital closes its doors in Lake City, another will soon open its doors to the community. The Medical University of South Carolina announced that they will be opening the new Black River Medical Center, located just minutes away from the old facility. For...
LAKE CITY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages and […]
CHARLESTON, SC

