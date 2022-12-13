Read full article on original website
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14
LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
Laramie Road Update: 287 & I-80 Towards Cheyenne Are Now Closed
Heads up folks, due to the weather condition, 287 towards Fort Collins, and I-80 towards Cheyenne are now closed (as of 12:30 PM). Be sure to always check wyoroad.info or dial 511 for the latest road & travel conditions. You can also get the Wyoming 511 app for updates. Stay...
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
Calling All Laramie Elf Hunters; Elves Are Hiding in Downtown
Join the Pleebr Laramie for a Christmas Elf Hunt. Santa's Scout Elves fly to Laramie, Wyoming each night from December 16-18 to report to Santa on whether or not you have been good or bad. Join this fun-filled adventure that will be fun for kids of all ages. All you...
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal
Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions
As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Schools Closed In Laramie County School District#1 Today
Due to a blizzard that is hitting southeast Wyoming, schools have been canceled in Laramie County School District#1 today. Due to impending hazardous blizzard conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a remote learning day on Tuesday 12/13. Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons. Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm
Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000
If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap
Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
Hey Cheyenne! You Can Kickstart the New Year with Ned LeDoux
Ned LeDoux, Wyoming's prodigal son, returns to Cheyenne to kickstart your New Year. The Rocky Mountain Country Music award winner will serenade the Magic City of the Plains at The Lincoln on January 6. In the Cheyenne Frontier Days royalty ranks, few stand as tall as the LeDoux family. Chris...
Winter Storm With Heavy Snow, Strong Winds May Blast SE Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a strong winter storm could hit southeast Wyoming next week. But forecasters are still unsure of the details and possible magnitude of the storm. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''Be on the lookout as there is the potential...
University of Wyoming Student Targeted by Church Elder in Student Union
A University of Wyoming student has been targeted by Laramie Faith Community Church elder Todd Schmidt, who put up a sign in the UW Student Union that stated: "God created male and female and [blank] is a male." The subject of the sign asked that their name not be revealed...
