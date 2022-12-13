ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?

LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14

LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning

Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
55 MPH Winds, Near Blizzard Conditions Expected In SE Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for parts of southeast Wyoming over the next few days. As of Sunday morning, neither Cheyenne nor Laramie was included in the watch area, but the agency also said that the watch area might be expanded as the storm moves into the region.
Cheyenne City Councilman Working On Weed Decriminalization Proposal

Cheyenne Ward III City Councilman Richard Johnson is working on a possible ordinance to decriminalize small quantities of marijuana inside city limits. Johnson says the proposal is still theoretical at this point, and many of the specifics--such as the amount of pot that would qualify for the classification--remain to be worked out. He also stresses that decriminalization is not the same as legalization.
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
Schools Closed In Laramie County School District#1 Today

Due to a blizzard that is hitting southeast Wyoming, schools have been canceled in Laramie County School District#1 today. Due to impending hazardous blizzard conditions, LCSD#1 will be activating a remote learning day on Tuesday 12/13. Buildings will be closed, and teachers will be offering remote activities and lessons. Please contact teachers via Remind if you have questions.
Cheyenne NWS Forecasters Unsure Of Path Of Strong Winter Storm

Forecasters with the National Weather Service say a powerful winter storm may blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle early next week. But exactly where it will hit and how severely remains something of a guessing game at this point. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service posted this statement on its website this morning:
Cheyenne, Laramie Record Coldest November Since 2000

If you think we had an unusually cold November in southeast Wyoming last month, you are right. The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says both Cheyenne and Laramie recorded the coldest November in over 20 years last month. Cheyenne also recorded a wind gust of 79 miles per...
Hey Laramie, Here’s Your November News Recap

Sorry for my tardiness! I hope everyone's having a great December so far. In case you missed the things that have been happening in Laramie last month, here's a recap!. On top of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, we had the election, all of the Holiday events, Chic-Fil-A finally coming to town, and a Laramie pianist representing Wyoming. We certainly have had an eventful November.
