Read full article on original website
Related
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14
LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
csurams.com
Statement on the Passing of Coach Mike Leach
Colorado State Football, and its coaching staff which has been deeply impacted by the life and legacy of coach Mike Leach, joins the football community in mourning the passing of a coaching icon. "Mike Leach was an offensive pioneer who changed the game of football, but more than that, he...
Univ. of Wyoming Establishes A New Center For Arts & Humanities
Five residencies for University of Wyoming students and faculty members have kicked off a new UW center for the arts and humanities named for a famed Wyoming artist who was one of the university’s most generous benefactors this Fall, according to a recent release by the university. The new...
Have You Ever Seen Wyoming’s Great Pyramid?
There is a chance that you may never see the great pyramid's in Egypt, Mexico, the Luxor in Las Vegas or the Bass Pro Shop Pyramid in Memphis, but you can still see a pyramid without leaving Wyoming. The Ames Monument is located east of Laramie at Sherman Summit and...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Condemn UW For Booting Church Elder, Say “Open Dialogue” Is Essential
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Incumbent and incoming Republican state legislators have written to University of Wyoming officials condemning the school’s decision to remove a church elder’s right to reserve a presentation table on campus after the elder displayed a sign calling out a transgender student by name.
knopnews2.com
Hundred of High West Energy customers without power
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High West Energy customers in Nebraska, Wyoming, and Colorado are without power. Nearly 200 people were without power Wednesday afternoon in the Nebraska Panhandle, where temperatures are in the low 20s and the feels like temperature is close to zero. The power outage was reported around...
Wyoming I-25 Closed Thursday Morning Cheyenne – Wheatland
Early Thursday morning, 12/15/22. High winds have drifted snow and closed a long portion of Wyoming's I-25. As of 5am Thursday morning WYDOT has posted the following. Road closed due to winter conditions. As of December 15 at 04:30 a.m., the estimated opening time is in 7 to 9 hours. Parking on the roadway is prohibited and delays opening the road.
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
Kemmerer Gazette
Worst winter road in America – who named our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
“Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like the above and many more variants emanate from folks in a long line of cars stranded in blizzards on a horrible stretch of winter highway called the Snow Chi Minh Trail along Interstate 80.
cowboystatedaily.com
University of Wyoming Violated Church Elder’s First Amendment Right, Law Experts Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The University of Wyoming appears to have violated the free speech right of a church elder who used a sign to call out a transgender student by name this month, according to a nationally recognized First Amendment expert. Todd Schmidt, of...
oilcity.news
Multiple Wyoming highways closed due to snow; I-80 seeing closures between Rock Springs and Nebraska
CASPER, Wyo. — A number of Wyoming roadways are closed due to winter conditions on Tuesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Interstate 80 is closed in both directions between Rock Springs and Rawlins as of 9:35 a.m. Tuesday. Westbound I-80 is closed from Laramie to Rawlins. Eastbound I-80 is closed from Cheyenne to the Nebraska state line, according to WYDOT.
60 Mile-Per-Hour Winds, Blowing Snow Expected In SE Wyoming
While a Blizzard Warning for Cheyenne and central Laramie County was canceled late Tuesday afternoon, many areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle remain under Blizzard or Winter Storm Warnings this morning [December 14]. Meanwhile, Cheyenne and Central Laramie County are under a high wind warning. It just won't...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
oilcity.news
More than 730 miles of Wyoming interstate closed early Wednesday by record-breaking winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming’s miles of interstates, roads and highways is closed early Wednesday, Dec. 14, from winter conditions after a storm moved through the area. As of 4:30 a.m., Interstate 25 between Cheyenne and Casper is closed, I-90 between Sheridan and Sundance is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Shipments of Cat Litter, Wind Blades, and Fuel Hit The Rails At Logistics Hub in Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. At the intersection of two railroads south of Cheyenne is the Cheyenne Logistics Hub. The goal was to build an industrial park that facilitated inbound and outbound shipments on the Union Pacific Railroad and the BNSF railroads. Among other industries, the...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Interstates 25, 80, 90 in Wyoming closed on Thursday morning
CASPER, Wyo. — A winter storm that moved through Wyoming this week continues to cause travel headaches for commuters as swaths of major interstates and highways are closed early Thursday. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Douglas closed late Wednesday after reopening earlier...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
755K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0