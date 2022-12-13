Where to Buy AMD's RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT GPUs

Today marks the day you can finally buy AMD's all-new Radeon RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT graphics cards. Reference models and AMD's AIB partner models are now available to purchase from the usual retailers like Newegg, Micro Center, and even AMD's own store — assuming you can find any still in stock.



From what we're seeing online, there's plenty of demand for AMD's new cards, and Newegg has already sold out of almost all RX 7900 XTX models and some RX 7900 XTs. AMD's store is also taking a big hit, with a queue time of around 45 minutes at the time of this writing. But AMD is featuring combo deals, of which some are in stock, so it may be worth the wait.



Update: Most of the cards we've found online are now out of stock, though some are "early listings" with a "Notify" option. We'll update this page as we find additional listings, and in the coming days we expect some of the cards will come back in stock. And on that note, Newegg has four models of the 7900 XT currently in stock, and Amazon shows three XFX cards — though the Amazon listings are all slated to arrive in 2–4 weeks.



In any case if you want a RX 7900 XTX or XT right now, act quickly before stock runs out completely. This launch appears to be different from the RTX 4080 launch, with significantly more demand from consumers. That or AMD just didn't supply enough cards for launch day.

Amazon

XFX RX 7900 XT for $899.99

XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310 Black for $949.99

XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310 Ultra for $979.99



PowerColor RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — Out of stock

Newegg

RX 7900 XTX



ASRock RX 7900 XTX Aqua for $1449.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XTX Taichi for $1199.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XTX Phantom Gaming for $1099.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XTX for $999.99 — Out of stock

Asus RX 7900 XTX for $999.99 — Out of stock

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX Gaming for $999.99 — Out of stock

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX for $999.99 — Out of stock

PowerColor RX 7900 XTX Red Devil for $1099.99 — Out of stock

PowerColor RX 7900 XTX Hellhound for $999.99 — Out of stock

Sapphire RX 7900 XTX Nitro for $1099.99 — Out of stock

Sapphire RX 7900 XTX for $999.99 — Out of stock

XFX RX 7900 XTX Gaming for $999.99 — Out of stock

XFX RX 7900 XTX Speedster MERC310 for $1099.99 — Out of stock



RX 7900 XT



PowerColor RX 7900 XT Hellhound for $899.99 — In stock

Sapphire RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — In stock

XFX Gaming RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — In stock

XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310 for $979.99 — In stock



Asus RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XT Taichi for $999.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XT Phantom Gaming for $949.99 — Out of stock

ASRock RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — Out of stock

Gigabyte RX 7900 XT Gaming for $1,099.99 — Out of stock

Gigabyte RX 7900 XT for $899.99 — Out of stock

(Image credit: AMD.com)

AMD Store (With a Potential Queue)

AMD Store link



RX 7900 XTX and XT Reference Cards



AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX for $999.00 — Out of stock

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT for $899.00 — Out of stock



RX 7900 Series and Ryzen 7000 Series Combo Deals



AMD RX 7900 XTX + Ryzen 9 7950X Bundle for $1698.00 — Out of stock

AMD RX 7900 XTX + Ryzen 9 7900X Bundle for $1,548.00 — Out of stock



AMD RX 7900 XT + Ryzen 7 7700X Bundle for $1298.00 — Out of stock

AMD RX 7900 XT + Ryzen 5 7600X Bundle for $1198.00 — Out of stock

Best Buy

RX 7900 XTX



Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX Gaming OC for $1099.99 — Out of stock

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX for $999.99 — Out of stock

XFX RX 7900 XTX Speedster MERC310 for $1099.99 — Out of stock



RX 7900 XT



Gigabyte RX 7900 XT Gaming OC for $999.99 — Out of stock

XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310 for $979.99 — Out of stock

B&H Photo

XFX RX 7900 XTX Speedster MERC319 for $1,099.99 — Notify when available

XFX RX 7900 XT Speedster MERC310 for $979.99 — Notify when available

Micro Center (in store only)

RX 7900 XTX



ASRock RX 7900 XTX for $999.99

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX Aorus for $1,149.99

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX Gaming for $1099.99

Gigabyte RX 7900 XTX for $999.99

PowerColor RX 7900 XTX for $999.99

Sapphire RX 7900 XTX for $999.99



RX 7900 XT



ASRock RX 7900 XT for $899.99

Gigabyte RX 7900 XT Gaming OC for $999.99

Gigabyte RX 7900 XT for $899.99

PowerColor RX 7900 XT for $899.99

Sapphire RX 7900 XT for $899.99