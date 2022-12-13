ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady gives Bengals bulletin-board material before Week 15

By Chris Roling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Cincinnati Bengals, especially this year it seems, love finding every little motivational angle they can from upcoming opponents.

And Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady might have just given the defense a major nugget to chew on before the Week 15 showdown.

On his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said the following while talking about the Cincinnati defense, according to Jay Morrison of The Athletic:

“Great team, great young quarterback, fairly tough defense. Good skill players. They do a lot of things well. We’re gonna have to put everything we got into it. Like everything we got. Mentally, physically, emotionally. There’s a lot of things this time of year that can pull your focus away from where it needs to be. But we gotta put everything into it if we’re gonna beat a good team.”

Doesn’t seem too bad given the coach-speak, vague approach to the answer — but fairly tough defense will stick out to onlookers and players.

The Cincinnati defense only allows 20.4 points per game, recently shuttering Patrick Mahomes and keeping elite runners like Derrick Henry and Nick Chubb in check, holding both to less than 40 rushing yards and a 3.0 average.

Brady’s Buccaneers have struggled mightily this year at 6-7, with the offense averaging just 17.2 points per game (28th).

While the comments aren’t that ridiculous, pros tend to take any little thing they can as motivation, not unlike them going after the Chiefs for comments recently. This could end up similar and the defense is in a good position to make its presence felt.

NESN

Patriots Reportedly Plan To Make Surprising Practice Squad Addition

The New England Patriots are dealing with a litany of injuries, which reportedly may force them to make a surprising addition to their practice squad. NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported late Wednesday night the Patriots plan to sign long snapper Tucker Addington with starting long snapper Joe Cardona dealing with an ankle injury. Cardona, who New England drafted in the fifth round of the 2015 NFL Draft, hasn’t missed a game during his Patriots career but was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice at the University of Arizona.
