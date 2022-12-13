Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.

16 HOURS AGO