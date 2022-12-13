Read full article on original website
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss is being remembered by stars across the globe after the dancer and TV personality died by suicide on Tuesday (December 13) at the age of 40. His wife, Allison Holker, confirmed his death. She "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Pete Davidson's latest outing has fans wondering if his fling with Emily Ratajkowski has come to an end. Despite recent reports that the pair are getting more serious, a new report from TMZ revealed that the Saturday Night Live alum was spotted at a NY Rangers hockey game on Thursday night (December 16th) with actress and co-star, Chase Sui Wonders. The story was later updated to reveal that actress Rachel Sennott was also with the pair. All three starred in the 2022 film Bodies, Bodies, Bodies.
Kelsea Ballerini on the Glitter Wearing Off in Her Marriage. Quote, "At the end of the day, it is such a disservice and a dishonoring of yourself if you know something is not right and you stay." Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Charli XCX. Happy Birthday Alana Haim is...
Netflix is thinking outside the box with an upcoming release that changes the way you watch a TV show. Kaleidoscope tells the story of "a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history," according to Netflix. It is loosely inspired by the true story of $70 billion in bonds going missing in New York City during Hurricane Sandy in 2012.
