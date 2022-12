As part of a historic partnership between the University and the state of California to combat climate change, UC will award $80 million in research grants across the state. The funding is part of a landmark alliance with the state to bring cross-disciplinary, multi-sector expertise to bear on the climate crisis. The University is grateful to the state Legislature and Gov. Newsom for providing a total of $185 million to support UC’s trailblazing research on climate change.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO