Starkville, MS

Mike Leach's death has stunned and saddened the sports world

By Alex McDaniel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
 3 days ago
Football fans are stunned by the sudden loss of Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach, whose offensive prowess and eccentric personality made him one of the most compelling figures in college sports.

Leach, 61, died Monday night after complications from a heart condition, according to a university statement.

Leach’s role in developing the air raid offense under Hal Mumme defined not only his 35-year career, but his legacy in college football. Leach joined Oklahoma’s staff as offensive coordinator in 1999, transforming the Sooners’ 11th-place offense from the year before to first in the Big 12 in one season. He became the winningest coach in school history during his 10 years at Texas Tech and continued to break records during his eight-season run at Washington State.

Just weeks before his death, Leach led Mississippi State to its best regular-season finish (8-4) since his arrival in 2020. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett will serve as interim coach as the Bulldogs prepare for the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Before Leach’s death, social media was flooded with hope, prayers and well wishes for Leach and his family from fans, athletes, coaches and media figures. Many of those same people are now sharing memories and tributes on Twitter:

