Fantasy football waiver wire: Should you keep or cut these 6 players ahead of Week 15?

You’re waking up on Tuesday reading all that you can about the players that you should be picking up off the waiver wire as you prepare for Week 15 of fantasy football in 2022.

But it’s likely there aren’t as many things written about who you should be dropping to grab those players. That’s what this weekly column — keep ’em or dump ’em! — will hopefully answer for you: Some help in the debate over who you should keep or drop in order to improve your team.

It’s an intriguing waiver wire week especially because for many leagues, the PLAYOFFS ARE HERE, so let’s dive in to help you with who to keep or drop:

1

Backup QBs

We’ve mentioned this a few times before, but it’s worth repeating: We’re past the bye weeks, and if you’re in a 1QB league, you can always stream off waivers if your No. 1 guy gets hurt. You need the bench spot for backup RBs who carry much more value.

VERDICT: Drop them

2

RB Kenyan Drake, Baltimore Ravens

JK Dobbins is back, which means Gus Edwards is now No. 2, so it’s safe to drop Drake.

VERDICT: Drop him

3

WR Corey Davis, New York Jets

He was injured and put into the concussion protocol on Sunday. Assuming he’s cleared later this week, I’d still say there’s plenty of value there given the matchup against the Lions.

VERDICT: Keep him

4

TE Noah Fant, Seattle Seahawks

Coming off a run in which he saw three or more targets in four straight games, he got just one look on Sunday. Even with the tight end position being bad, I’d say it’s safe to drop him.

VERDICT: Drop him

5

Odell Beckham Jr., Free Agent

You might have picked him up hoping that he’d join, say, the Cowboys and become a factor.

It feels like that ship has sailed.

VERDICT: Drop him

6

RB Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams

SIGH. Cam Akers is still No. 1 and Malcolm Brown is still there. If you need the roster space, fine, but you just never know with running backs, even ones on teams that can’t run the ball well.

VERDICT: Drop him