A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
Healthline
How Long Does Meth Stay in Your Urine?
Methamphetamine, or meth, is a stimulant that can energize both your body and mind. It poses a high risk of addiction. Meth is known for giving people a “rush” or “high” of good feelings. This sensation only lasts a short while — often a few minutes — but the drug itself can stay in your body for a much longer period of time.
Long COVID Can Kill, CDC Study Says
More than 3,500 Americans died of long COVID-related illness in the first two and a half years of the pandemic, according to a study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Wednesday. Figures from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics also show that while women are more likely to develop long COVID, men slightly make up a slightly higher percentage of long COVID deaths. Although the 3,500 number is just a fraction of the 1 million COVID deaths clocked in the U.S., experts say the finding underscores the threat that long COVID poses to patients. “A lot of people think of long COVID as associated with long-term illness,” said Farida Ahmad, a CDC health scientist and lead author of the study. “This shows it can be a cause of death.” Long COVID is typically associated with symptoms including cognitive issues, fatigue, and breathlessness. It’s thought that as many as 1 in 13 adults experience symptoms that last three months or more after initially being infected with the virus, the CDC says.
Bakersfield Channel
Drug wholesalers crack down on ADHD, anxiety medications
(KERO) — Drug wholesalers are cracking down on prescriptions for drugs used to treat conditions like ADHD and anxiety. Three main United States drug wholesalers have banned drugs such as Adderall and Xanax from certain US pharmacies in response to the opioid crisis. The companies, which are AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., and McKesson Corporation, say they imposed the bans because pharmacists had filled prescriptions written by doctors who frequently prescribed psychiatric drugs.
‘It’s coming for everyone, like coronavirus’: The town sinking into poverty – and the people fighting back
On a cold, wintry day in Oldham, anguish and hardship seem to be behind every door that Stephen Flowers and his team knock at. There is the man who has spent three months sleeping on his floor because he cannot afford to replace his broken bed. There is the mother already fretting over how she will feed – never mind buy presents for – her children during the Christmas holidays. And there are the two pensioners who answer their door in hats and scarves. Are they getting ready to go out? No, love, they’re just terrified of putting the heating...
The WHO just released a stark new warning about strep cases afflicting children around the world and warns countries to ‘be vigilant’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also looking into a "possible increase" in such cases among children, according to the agency's website Thursday.
Mum’s shock as little boy is struck by Strep A after complaining of little-known symptom
A SCOTTISH school boy battled Strep A in hospital after an little-known symptom helped doctors diagnose him before it was too late. Little Jordan James Sood - known as JJ - was taken into hospital screaming in agony with leg pain on December 5, which his parents feared was a blood clot.
verywellmind.com
What Is C-PTSD From Narcissistic Abuse?
The visibility of trauma as a widespread clinical ailment is gaining steam. The general public's increasing knowledge of trauma is due to how common traumatic experiences are. In a study conducted on general populations across 24 different countries, 70% of participants had experienced at least one traumatic event. In the same study, 30% of folks reported experiencing four or more traumatic events within their lifetime.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
Three more Strep A deaths as total hits 19 – and cases of scarlet fever soar
THREE more children have died from deadly invasive Strep A in Northern Ireland and Wales - taking the tragic UK total to 19. New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under 18 have died of Strep A in England since September. Scarlet fever - caused...
infomeddnews.com
Hair Loss In Women: Causes And Diagnosis
Are you suffering from air loss? You shouldn’t be disheartened. Female hair loss is rather prevalent. Although it might be distressing, it is frequently manageable. The first step is to determine the cause. When it comes to the reasons, your age counts. Younger people experience hair loss for various...
U.S. hospitals report rise in severe strep A infections in kids after 15 deaths in U.K.
Several children's hospitals in the U.S. have detected increases in invasive group A strep infections, a severe and sometimes life-threatening illness that occurs when bacteria spread to areas of the body that are normally germ-free, such as the bloodstream. Children's hospitals in Arizona, Colorado, Texas and Washington told NBC News...
MedicalXpress
Describing the genes associated with the sixth sense
To perform coordinated movements, we rely on special sensory neurons in our muscles and joints. Without them, the brain wouldn't know what the rest of our body was doing. A team led by Niccolò Zampieri has studied their molecular markers to better understand how they work and describes the results in Nature Communications.
infomeddnews.com
What Causes Edema?
Edema is something that can happen when your capillaries, which are tiny blood vessels, leak fluid. The fluid will build up in the tissues around it, and that leads to swelling. There is a wide range of reasons edema can occur, ranging from something as simple as eating too many...
Freethink
How you breathe affects your brain
If you’re lucky enough to live to 80, you’ll take up to a billion breaths in the course of your life, inhaling and exhaling enough air to fill about 50 Goodyear blimps or more. We take about 20,000 breaths a day, sucking in oxygen to fuel our cells and tissues, and ridding the body of carbon dioxide that builds up as a result of cellular metabolism. Breathing is so essential to life that people generally die within minutes if it stops.
infomeddnews.com
Charlie Campbell Joins MicroCare, Will Focus on Medical Infection Prevention
MicroCare, LLC is pleased to announce that Charlie Campbell has joined the company as Key Account Manager. Charlie is responsible for the growth and development of the MicroCare Medical Infection Prevention product line. Charlie Campbell joins MicroCare with nearly 25 years of experience in sales and business development in the...
What Is Malaise?
If you've ever felt off, but couldn't figure out what exactly was wrong, you might have experienced malaise. Malaise is not a condition, but it can appear as a symptom of many other health conditions. It is characterized by a sense of weakness, tiredness, discomfort, or feeling unwell. Sometimes malaise is confused with fatigue, which can co-occur with malaise, but fatigue is a distinct condition characterized by exhaustion that does not improve with rest. What Causes Malaise?Malaise is a general feeling of being unwell that may be a symptom of multiple health conditions, reactions to medications, or other causes.Research says that...
MedicalXpress
MRI scans and an algorithm show human brain is similar to gelatin and breaks apart more easily than polystyrene
A team of researchers at Cardiff University, working with a colleague at the University of Bristol, has found that the human brain responds to pressure in ways similar to gelatin and that it can break apart more easily than polystyrene. In their paper published in Journal of The Royal Society Interface, the group describes training a machine-learning algorithm with data from MRI scans to learn more about how the brain responds to being touched by surgical implements.
BBC
Strep A: Major outbreak closes Kingsbridge school
A primary school has closed because of a major outbreak of strep A affecting staff and pupils. Kingsbridge Community Primary School in Devon has written to parents saying "we are currently experiencing a major outbreak of strep A and, therefore, we must act in a way that protects our school community."
