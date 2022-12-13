Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Five Best Burger Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
The Hockey Writers
5 Bruins with Unexpected Starts in 2022-23
When the puck dropped on the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Oct.12, nobody envisioned that the Boston Bruins would be at the top of the NHL with a 23-4-1 record. Two of their top four defensemen and their first-line left wing and leading scorer from last season began the season sidelined as they recovered from off-season surgeries. Add in a first-year coach in Jim Montgomery, the Bruins were just hoping to tread water until they got fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Murray, Samsonov & Hollowell
What a month the Toronto Maple Leafs have had. On Nov. 11, they lost in regulation to the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, since that game, the team has gone on a consecutive point-gaining streak for the ages. In fact, it’s been the longest streak for any Maple Leafs’ team since the 2003-04 season – 19 years ago.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Trade for Defenseman John Klingberg
The Buffalo Sabres are currently struggling to make any headway towards a playoff spot this season, and it is largely in part to their defense being inexperienced. The only defensemen that they have on the roster with more than a season’s worth of games are Rasmus Dahlin (304), Henri Jokiharju (229), Ilya Lyubushkin (228), and Jacob Bryson (135), and on top of that, they continue to need to insert fringe NHL defenders when any of the aforementioned players goes down with an injury. For a team that is trying to gain momentum and use the scoring weapons they have to make a playoff push, they need to add a veteran defenseman that knows what it takes to win key games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-2 Loss to the Sabres – 12/15/22
The Colorado Avalanche welcomed the Buffalo Sabres to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday (Dec. 15) for the second. and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Avalanche got the better of the Sabres in a wild game two weeks ago in Buffalo with a 6-4 win, but couldn’t get the job done at home last night.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
The Hockey Writers
5 Most Disappointing Teams So Far in 2022-23
Nearly 30 games into the 2022-23 season, we now have a pretty good idea of which teams are the top of the crop and those that are bottom feeders that will be in the hunt for Connor Bedard. That said, most teams are in a log jam in the middle, failing to separate themselves from the bunch.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres’ Dynamic Duo Down the Middle With Thompson & Cozens
Tuesday night’s game against the Los Angeles Kings marked another chapter in the phenomenon that is Tage Thompson. The Sabres struggled through the first two periods, managing a measly 15 shots and producing very little offensive output whatsoever. The third period was a completely different story, however. Thompson scored just over a minute into the period with a shot that he couldn’t have placed into the top left corner any more precisely. That was goal number 22 on the season, and he followed it up with number 23 later in the third period, where they absolutely dominated. If there was any uncertainty before the season started, it can now be put to bed: Thompson is a legitimate superstar, and he drives their offense night in and night out.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Rantanen Emerging Into Superstar
Mikko Rantanen has stood in the shadows of Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for the bulk of his career with the Colorado Avalanche. With both of them sidelined with surgeries and injuries, he’s starting to show the rest of the NHL what Avs fans have known for years — this guy doesn’t need help to prove he’s one of the NHL’s brightest stars.
The Hockey Writers
3 Keys to a Rangers’ Win Over the Maple Leafs
The New York Rangers take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden (MSG) Thursday, Dec. 15. The Rangers are unbeaten in four straight, coming off of an overtime win on Dec. 12 over a surprising New Jersey Devils team and a shootout win over defending Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche on Dec. 9.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Kings’ Up & Down December Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings are five games into a six-game road trip, with a 2-2-1 record in those games, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve been all over the map, having good, bad, and ugly moments. There are some things we’ve seen over these five games that could have a lasting impact on how the rest of the season plays out. Here’s a look at four main takeaways.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Surprisingly Strong Starts to the 2022-23 Season
After discussing players that are off to disappointing starts last week, it’s only fair that now we look at the other side of the coin, right?. Considering where the Detroit Red Wings are in the NHL standings, it’s safe to say that they are a team that has its share of players that are performing above expectations to this point. It’s one thing when a team’s best players are performing well, but the best teams in the league have key contributors up and down their lineup, cementing the kind of depth that lesser teams simply can’t compete with. To this point in the season, the Red Wings have some players that have surprised everyone and allowed Detroit to ice that level of depth.
The Hockey Writers
A Blues Sit-Down with The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy
The St. Louis Blues organization is in a state of limbo and intrigue when it comes to the overall direction of the club. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Ryan Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News to discuss the Blues’ season, and the future outlook of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Flames’ Huberdeau Struggling to Adapt to Sutter’s Systems
When it was announced that the Calgary Flames had signed Jonathan Huberdeau to an eight-year, $84 million deal with an average annual value of $10.5 million, the only concern some had were in regard to the final few years of the deal. What absolutely no one could have possibly imagined, however, was that it may turn into a bad deal before it even kicks in.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker
It’s time for the first edition of The Hockey Writers 2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker! As we approach the Christmas break and the end of 2022, there have again been a number of impressive rookies who have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Last season it was Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Trevor Zegras dominating the headlines. Now it’s Matty Beniers, Logan Thompson, and Mattias Maccelli’s turn to do the same.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Draft Misses Since 2015
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to draft and develop players for a large part of the past seven years. Yes, they have found some key players like Thatcher Demko and Nils Höglander in the second round or later, but that is pretty much it. While there have been misses in the first round, such as Olli Juolevi and Jake Virtanen, a lot of Vancouver’s current problems can be attributed to their drafting beyond their first-rounders.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken 3 Up, 3 Down: Gourde, Robertson, Goaltending & More
Welcome to this edition of our Seattle Kraken 3 Ups, 3 Downs column. In this series, we look at some of the highs and lows of Seattle’s recent play. From the play of prospects to storylines surrounding the NHL franchise, The Hockey Writers is your go-to place for all things Kraken.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Prospects, Blackwood & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every week this season. Since our last edition, the team has struggled, dropping four straight games against the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman Ryan Graves spoke to the...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 2-1 Loss to the Flyers
The New Jersey Devils are officially facing their first bit of adversity of the 2022-23 campaign. The Philadephia Flyers have had their fair share of struggles this season, but the Devils couldn’t overcome a fantastic performance from Carter Hart, who made 48/49 saves. The result was a 2-1 loss, their fourth consecutive defeat. Still, there isn’t much reason to be concerned about the Devils yet. Here are four takeaways from last night’s contest.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Benefit From Tyler Johnson’s Return to Lineup
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a downward spiral since their miraculous 4-2-0 start. They’ve lost 12 of their last 13 games with few bright spots. However, the team got a boost this past week when Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals after missing seven weeks with an ankle injury. For a struggling Blackhawks club, this is a positive.
Comments / 0