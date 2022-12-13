Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights Should Target These 3 Blackhawks in Trades
Thursday night’s tilt between the Vegas Golden Knights and Chicago Blackhawks represents a study of opposites. The Golden Knights are the best team in the Western Conference, while the Blackhawks hold a narrow, one-point edge on the Anaheim Ducks to remain out of the West’s basement. The two clubs are separated by 25 points and have two very clear, contrasting directions ahead of them.
The Hockey Writers
5 Bruins with Unexpected Starts in 2022-23
When the puck dropped on the 2022-23 season against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Oct.12, nobody envisioned that the Boston Bruins would be at the top of the NHL with a 23-4-1 record. Two of their top four defensemen and their first-line left wing and leading scorer from last season began the season sidelined as they recovered from off-season surgeries. Add in a first-year coach in Jim Montgomery, the Bruins were just hoping to tread water until they got fully healthy.
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Should Trade for Defenseman John Klingberg
The Buffalo Sabres are currently struggling to make any headway towards a playoff spot this season, and it is largely in part to their defense being inexperienced. The only defensemen that they have on the roster with more than a season’s worth of games are Rasmus Dahlin (304), Henri Jokiharju (229), Ilya Lyubushkin (228), and Jacob Bryson (135), and on top of that, they continue to need to insert fringe NHL defenders when any of the aforementioned players goes down with an injury. For a team that is trying to gain momentum and use the scoring weapons they have to make a playoff push, they need to add a veteran defenseman that knows what it takes to win key games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s 4-2 Loss to the Sabres – 12/15/22
The Colorado Avalanche welcomed the Buffalo Sabres to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday (Dec. 15) for the second. and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The Avalanche got the better of the Sabres in a wild game two weeks ago in Buffalo with a 6-4 win, but couldn’t get the job done at home last night.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Kings’ Up & Down December Road Trip
The Los Angeles Kings are five games into a six-game road trip, with a 2-2-1 record in those games, but that definitely doesn’t tell the whole story. They’ve been all over the map, having good, bad, and ugly moments. There are some things we’ve seen over these five games that could have a lasting impact on how the rest of the season plays out. Here’s a look at four main takeaways.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Disastrous First 30 Games: By the Numbers
The Anaheim Ducks hit the 30-game mark of the 2022-23 season on Dec. 13 with a 7-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs. With a 7-20-3 record, the Ducks are firmly at the bottom of the NHL standings, one point behind the Chicago Blackhawks but with three more games played.
The Hockey Writers
Avalanche’s Rantanen Emerging Into Superstar
Mikko Rantanen has stood in the shadows of Nathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog for the bulk of his career with the Colorado Avalanche. With both of them sidelined with surgeries and injuries, he’s starting to show the rest of the NHL what Avs fans have known for years — this guy doesn’t need help to prove he’s one of the NHL’s brightest stars.
The Hockey Writers
The NHL Blueprint for Goaltending Success in 2022-23
In the NHL, teams need reliable goaltending to see success and good goaltenders are pivotal to a strong regular season and playoff run. However, how goaltenders are used and how often they start games are just as important to a team’s success. A lot of teams have talent in the net, but the decision to go with an unquestioned number one starter and a backup or two players that split starts can be the difference between a first-place roster and a non-playoff one.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers’ Win Streak Sees Return of an Analytical Anamoly
The New York Rangers are riding a four-game win streak after beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime thanks to a Filip Chytil rocket. It’s been the best stretch of the season, accumulating points in six of their last seven contests, beating the St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights, and Colorado Avalanche in addition to the Devils. Despite all the winning, a puzzling yet familiar trend is starting to emerge with the Blueshirts. The more they win, the worse their analytics get.
The Hockey Writers
A Blues Sit-Down with The Hockey News’ Ryan Kennedy
The St. Louis Blues organization is in a state of limbo and intrigue when it comes to the overall direction of the club. On Wednesday (Dec. 14), I had the pleasure of having a conversation with Ryan Kennedy, Editor-in-Chief of The Hockey News to discuss the Blues’ season, and the future outlook of the franchise.
The Hockey Writers
Blackhawks Should Benefit From Tyler Johnson’s Return to Lineup
The Chicago Blackhawks have been in a downward spiral since their miraculous 4-2-0 start. They’ve lost 12 of their last 13 games with few bright spots. However, the team got a boost this past week when Tyler Johnson returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s (Dec. 13) 7-3 loss to the Washington Capitals after missing seven weeks with an ankle injury. For a struggling Blackhawks club, this is a positive.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canadiens Prospects Who Earned an NHL Call-Up
There will soon be opportunities for some of the Montreal Canadiens’ prospects playing at the American Hockey League (AHL) level. As injuries are mounting, with David Savard and Sean Monahan joining the list of wounded players, roster spots become available. Also, with the trade deadline approaching, there is no doubt that general manager (GM) Kent Hughes has several deals in the works which will create even more need for call-ups.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker
It’s time for the first edition of The Hockey Writers 2022-23 Calder Trophy Tracker! As we approach the Christmas break and the end of 2022, there have again been a number of impressive rookies who have come out of the gates firing on all cylinders. Last season it was Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond, and Trevor Zegras dominating the headlines. Now it’s Matty Beniers, Logan Thompson, and Mattias Maccelli’s turn to do the same.
The Hockey Writers
Devils News & Rumors: Prospects, Blackwood & More
Welcome to New Jersey Devils News & Rumors, a weekly segment that will be released every week this season. Since our last edition, the team has struggled, dropping four straight games against the New York Islanders, New York Rangers, Dallas Stars, and Philadelphia Flyers. Defenseman Ryan Graves spoke to the...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Leaders Come Up Clutch in Win Over Jets
Coming off of a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins on Dec. 11, the Vegas Golden Knights improved their record to 21-9-1 after defeating the Winnipeg Jets 6-5 in what was an exciting back-and-forth effort throughout the entire 60 minutes of play. The Golden Knights came into Winnipeg following a...
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 2-1 Loss to the Flyers
The New Jersey Devils are officially facing their first bit of adversity of the 2022-23 campaign. The Philadephia Flyers have had their fair share of struggles this season, but the Devils couldn’t overcome a fantastic performance from Carter Hart, who made 48/49 saves. The result was a 2-1 loss, their fourth consecutive defeat. Still, there isn’t much reason to be concerned about the Devils yet. Here are four takeaways from last night’s contest.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Gearing Up for a Deep Playoff Run
The Pittsburgh Penguins are currently in second place in the Metropolitan Division and have won their last six games. If they continue to find success through the second half of the year, they are on track to make the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season. This is the longest playoff streak in North American sports and something Pittsburgh fans have come to expect from their team.
The Hockey Writers
3 Red Wings with Surprisingly Strong Starts to the 2022-23 Season
After discussing players that are off to disappointing starts last week, it’s only fair that now we look at the other side of the coin, right?. Considering where the Detroit Red Wings are in the NHL standings, it’s safe to say that they are a team that has its share of players that are performing above expectations to this point. It’s one thing when a team’s best players are performing well, but the best teams in the league have key contributors up and down their lineup, cementing the kind of depth that lesser teams simply can’t compete with. To this point in the season, the Red Wings have some players that have surprised everyone and allowed Detroit to ice that level of depth.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Draft Misses Since 2015
The Vancouver Canucks have struggled to draft and develop players for a large part of the past seven years. Yes, they have found some key players like Thatcher Demko and Nils Höglander in the second round or later, but that is pretty much it. While there have been misses in the first round, such as Olli Juolevi and Jake Virtanen, a lot of Vancouver’s current problems can be attributed to their drafting beyond their first-rounders.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers & Ducks Discussion Signals a Puljujarvi Trade Is Likely
It is approaching the time of the NHL season when every general manager (GM) starts to really evaluate where their team is at and what can be done that season. For the Edmonton Oilers, the best course of action is trading winger Jesse Puljujarvi, in order to help themselves upgrade for a playoff run. For the Anaheim Ducks, it’s sell, sell, sell.
