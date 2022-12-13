Read full article on original website
Related
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?
LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cheyenne East Boys Looking to Make the Next Big Step
A year ago, the Cheyenne East boys made the 4A state championship basketball game, losing to Thunder Basin. That's all the motivation this team needed entering the 2022-23 season. This is a deep team offensively and has a potent 1-2-3 scoring punch with Garret Schlabs, Drew Jackson, and Nathan Mirich. The T-Birds have height and athleticism which will make them tough to beat.
Cheyenne East Looking to 3-Peat as 4A Girls Basketball Champs
With the basketball season underway, one of the teams to watch in 4A is Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are the two-time 4A state champions, defeating Cody both times in the title game. East is a very balanced team with a couple of returning all-state players in Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs. They also have Elysiana Fonseca who is a 3-time all-state volleyball player and sharpshooter Izzy DeLong.
Univ. of Wyoming Establishes A New Center For Arts & Humanities
Five residencies for University of Wyoming students and faculty members have kicked off a new UW center for the arts and humanities named for a famed Wyoming artist who was one of the university’s most generous benefactors this Fall, according to a recent release by the university. The new...
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14
LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning
Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today
Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Wyoming Rail Unions Planning Cheyenne Rally on Dec. 13
On Tuesday, Wyoming's Sheet Metal Air Rail and Transportation (SMART) Workers and the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations are planning a rally in Cheyenne. The rally is an attempt to raise awareness for the mistreatment of rail workers by railroad companies over the past few years...
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins
A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
Laramie Road Update: 287 & I-80 Towards Cheyenne Are Now Closed
Heads up folks, due to the weather condition, 287 towards Fort Collins, and I-80 towards Cheyenne are now closed (as of 12:30 PM). Be sure to always check wyoroad.info or dial 511 for the latest road & travel conditions. You can also get the Wyoming 511 app for updates. Stay...
Transphobic Sign at UW Prompted by Trans Student Accepted Into Sorority
Last week, K2 Radio news reported that a church elder named Todd Schmidt hung up a sign on his table in the University of Wyoming Student Union that stated: 'Man Created Male and Female and [name of student] is a male.'. At the time, it was unknown why Schmidt specifically...
Big Winter Storm Expected In SE Wyoming, Storm, Blizzard Warnings
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says a major winter storm is expected to hit southeast Wyoming later today. It is worth noting that the situation is rapidly evolving anf the forecast is subject to change across the region. The agency posted this statement on its website:. Blizzard...
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning
UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today
Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
Get PUMPED! Huge 90s Rock Band Heads to Cheyenne in April 2023
Don't blink...keep your eyes OPEN...because Third Eye Blind has announced an expansion of their 25 Years in the Blind tour to include Cheyenne! The alt-rock superstars arrive at the Cheyenne Civic Center on April 7, 2023. Are you already clearing your calendar for that day? Yeah, me too. You may...
Hey, Cheyenne! Get a Free Car Seat, Safety Check This Saturday
The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Fire District #2 will be hosting a free car seat safety check event in Cheyenne this Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will take place at Laramie County Fire District #2, located at 410 Horse Creek Road, from 10 a.m. to noon. "Child seats...
101.9 KING FM
Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0