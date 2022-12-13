ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike Return This Season?

LARAMIE -- "If." That can be a scary word, especially when it's used in the context of Graham Ike's return to the basketball court. It's a word Jeff Linder has often used when talking about Wyoming's 6-foot-9, 255-pound forward, who was dubbed the Preseason Mountain West Player of the Year. A lower-leg injury sidelined the Colorado product just days before the season opener. Initial figures had Ike missing the first 6-to-8 weeks of the 2022 campaign.
Cowboys in the NFL: Week 14

LARAMIE -- Add another future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to Tashaun Gipson's list of victims. Early in the third quarter of Sunday's 35-7 rout of the visiting Buccaneers, Gipson snagged an overthrown pass off the right arm of 7-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady. The longest-tenured former Cowboy in the NFL now has 29 interceptions over his 11-year career.
Cheyenne East Looking to 3-Peat as 4A Girls Basketball Champs

With the basketball season underway, one of the teams to watch in 4A is Cheyenne East. The Thunderbirds are the two-time 4A state champions, defeating Cody both times in the title game. East is a very balanced team with a couple of returning all-state players in Boden Liljedahl and Bradie Schlabs. They also have Elysiana Fonseca who is a 3-time all-state volleyball player and sharpshooter Izzy DeLong.
Study Looking At Bus Service Between Cheyenne And Fort Collins

A feasibility study is currently looking at the possibility of bus service between Cheyenne and Fort Collins, according to officials with the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization [MPO]. Tom Mason is the organization's Director, while Ginny Stevens is the organization's Senior Transportation Planner. They appeared on the ''Weekend in Wyoming" program...
LCCC Cheyenne And Laramie Campuses Closed Today

Both the Cheyenne and Laramie campuses of Laramie County Community College are closed today due to a powerful winter storm that is rocking the area. LCCC Alert: Due to the weather conditions, LCCC will be closed on Tuesday, December 13. Students are encouraged to check Canvas for class-related announcements. Updates will be available on lccc.wy.edu or LCCC's social media.
Large Stretches Of I-80, I-25 In Wyoming Closed Wednesday Morning

Large portions of Interstates 80 and 25 are closed as of 7:30 a.m. on Dec. 14. That's according to the WYDOT Road and Travel website. Interstate 25 was closed northbound all of the way from Cheyenne to Casper. It was closed in both directions between Wheatland and Casper. Interstate 80, meanwhile, was closed between Cheyenne and Rock Springs in both directions due to winter weather. The website said that as of 7:30 a.m., the estimated opening time was 9 to 11 hours.
Blizzard Warning Issued For Much Of Southeast Wyoming

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has updated its forecast for a major winter storm that is expected to blast southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle starting today and going into Wednesday. The agency issued an update at 8 am on Monday which includes the following:. Key Messages...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Now Faces Blizzard Warning

UPDATE: The Cheyenne Office of the Nation of the National Weather Service now says Cheyenne is under a blizzard warning starting at 5 p.m. Laramie, meanwhile, now faces a winter storm warning. Both cities had previously been listed as facing only winter weather advisories. The areas in orange on the...
Laramie County School District#2 Schools Closed Today

Laramie County School District#2 schools are closed today due to a blizzard. The district posted this announcement this morning:. ""Due to the blizzard conditions that have begun and are expected throughout the district today, LCSD#2 will transition to a virtual day today. No buses will run and no classes will be held in the buildings."
Cheyenne NWS Offers Snapshot Of Storm Conditions

As much of southeast Wyoming remains under a blizzard warning, the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service tweeted a snapshot of some conditions around the area:. While Cheyenne received relatively little snow so far, strong winds continue to make travel conditions less than ideal. Cheyenne is facing a blizzard warning until 11 p.m. on Wednesday,
