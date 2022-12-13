ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodside, NY

W42ST.nyc

Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation

Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos

Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rew-online.com

Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York

Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
BROOKLYN, NY
riverdalepress.com

Not a fan of Gov. Hochul

I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes

The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case

A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades

Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Robb Report

The Wealthiest New Yorkers Could Leave the City Because of High Taxes, Comptroller Says

The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether.  In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABA Journal

Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program

The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

