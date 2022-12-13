Read full article on original website
Related
Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation
Governor Hochul vetoed a bill Thursday proposing a significant reduction to non-essential helicopter flights over New York. In response, State Senator Brad Hoylman says that he “will be introducing legislation to close the West 30th Street heliport in the Hudson River Park,” adding, “The Governor has left us no choice.” The bill, sponsored by State Senator […] The post Chop the Heliport — Senator Calls for Closure After Governor Vetoes Helicopter Legislation appeared first on W42ST.
Gov. Hochul, Mayor Adams reveal 'action plan' serving as roadmap for NYC workers
Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul announced an action plan made up of 40 proposals to make New York City the best place to work while serving as a roadmap for the city's future.
NY law set to keep thousands of ballots from being tossed out
"I voted!" stickers at a poll site in Bedford-Stuyvesant. It’s one of several voting reforms enacted in New York this year. [ more › ]
Kathy Hochul vetoes NYC helicopter limits, hiring ex-cons at casinos
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed legislation allowing ex-cons to work at casinos, as well as a bipartisan bill to ban tourist helicopters from Hudson River Park, where the Democrat occasionally flies at taxpayer expense. “Regulation of aircraft and airspace is primarily a federal responsibility, and federal lawsignificantly constrains the State’s ability to legislate in this area,” Hochul claimed in her veto statement while rejecting prospective limits on non-essential flights in the park. Ordinary New Yorkers could have sued companies whose aircraft create “unreasonable” clatter — a longstanding complaint of West Side residents buzzed by charter choppers — according to the legislative language. The...
Gov. Hochul vetoes ‘Stop the Chop’ bill that would have limited NYC helicopter traffic
A helicopter lands on Manhattan's West Side. Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill that would have limited chopper traffic The bill would have banned nonessential helicopter flights from the West 30th Street heliport and would also have allowed people to sue for excessive noise caused by helicopters either on the ground or in the air. [ more › ]
rew-online.com
Mayor Adams and Governor Hochul Announce Groundbreaking for Mixed-Use Affordable Housing Development in Brooklyn’s East New York
Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the groundbreaking of Logan Fountain, a mixed-use project developed under the 2016 East New York rezoning, that will transform a defunct gas station into affordable housing units, transitional housing for homeless families, and new retail space. “Projects like Logan Fountain are...
Hochul vetoes bill banning nonessential helicopter flights at NYC helipad
Gov. Kathy Hochul vetoed a bill on Thursday that would have banned nonessential helicopter flights at a state-owned New York City helipad and allowed New Yorkers to sue for excessive helicopter traffic.
riverdalepress.com
Not a fan of Gov. Hochul
I have lived in New York state all my life. I have voted every year since I became of age. I always had confidence in my state, my city, and my local government. I will never again vote as long as I live in New York City, which hopefully will not be much longer. I suggest a new motto for New York City: “The fix is in.” Someone out there who knows Latin, please translate this so it sounds official.
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?
So many skyscrapers tell the story of New York City differently. Many of us think that it is the financial hub and one of the strongest and largest communities in the world. To some extent, it is true but let's not ignore the other side of the city.
Mayor Adams, Governor Hochul want New York to 'work for everyone' with new action plan
Adams said the cylinders of local and state governments have been "misaligned for a long time" but the current agencies are working towards improving the quality of life for all New Yorkers with their new plan.
New York Attorney General Letitia James sues owners of Long Island nursing home
New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing the owners of a Long Island nursing home who also have stakes of dozens of other facilities nationwide. It is the third suit she has filed in six weeks alleging financial fraud and abuse of nursing home residents. Friday’s suit alleges that...
For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans
NEW YORK — (AP) — A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment. In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there...
‘No, you leave!’ Eric Adams vows NYC will stick with 2% paying half of all taxes
The lovefest between Albany and City Hall was on full display at a Wall Street power breakfast Wednesday, as the mayor and governor looked to make a clear break from their predecessors in a show of solidarity — not only between themselves but also with New York’s struggling business community. Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams announced a pro-business shared vision for a “new” post-COVID-19 New York City at the Association For a Better New York’s event at Cipriani’s Financial District location. Adams, 62, took the opportunity to forcefully stand behind the business community and let wealthy New Yorkers know he was...
Judge leans toward Andrew Cuomo’s claim that NY should fund defense in harass case
A Manhattan judge Thursday appeared to side with Andrew Cuomo in the disgraced ex-governor’s bid to have New York taxpayers fund his legal defense in a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a female state trooper. During over two hours of oral arguments, lawyers for Cuomo and for state Attorney General Letitia James’ office argued over whether Cuomo was acting within his duty as governor when the alleged harassment occurred — which would entitle him to a free defense. “Conduct that underlies a sexual harassment claim is conduct that is based on personal motivations and does not serve the employer,” AG lawyer...
NY attorney general sued after former adviser’s #MeToo exit
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who accused a former top adviser to New York Attorney General Letitia James of unwanted kissing filed a lawsuit Tuesday alleging the Democrat and her office ignored previous warnings about his behavior. Sofia Quintanar, a political consultant and former deputy press secretary in...
NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades
Alexa Schwerha on December 16, 2022 NEW YORK, NY – As part of their list of demands, students at the private New York City arts school The New School (TNS) are occupying a campus building until instructors agree to give As for the semester. According to the Instagram account New School Occupied, the students occupied the TNS University Center on Dec. 8 in support of faculty on strike for higher wages and better healthcare. While the strike ended on December 10, the occupants published a new set of demands that day that included A’s for all students, the resignation of school The post NYC Students Refuse To Leave Campus Building Until They’re Given All “A” Grades appeared first on Shore News Network.
Mayor Adams To Critics Of Wealthy: No, You Leave
Mayor Adams is telling New Yorkers not to demonize the wealthy in the city.
The Wealthiest New Yorkers Could Leave the City Because of High Taxes, Comptroller Says
The Empire State’s toniest tenants could be heading toward greener (and more tax-friendly) pastures. New York’s wealthiest residents are sick of the state’s high levies, and government officials are worried that the fees may cause its most affluent to leave their homes altogether. In a press meeting this week, state comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on top of navigating through an economic recession, the government is already seeing an exodus of its super-wealthy individuals. The number of New York City taxpayers who earned between $1 million and $5 million decreased by 11 percent in 2020 from the previous year, according to a newly...
Landfill lawsuit result could set tone for NY Green Amendment
Albany, N.Y. — When New Yorkers last year passed the state’s new Green Amendment, it was unclear what impact it would have on environmental law. Some viewed it as marginal, a largely symbolic affirmation of the regulations against air and water pollution that are already on the books.
ABA Journal
Law school is investigated for Judge Judy's female-only scholarship program
The Judge Judy Sheindlin Honors Scholars Program is primarily open to women with financial need and the right credentials. Photo courtesy of CBS Television Distribution. New York Law School is under investigation by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights for a scholarship program for women funded by Judge Judy Sheindlin, according to a report by Law.com.
Comments / 0