From the Grand Marais Audubon Christmas Bird Count Compiler - November 23, 2022. Both feeder watchers and walking/driving birders needed for the 2022 Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). The count will be held Saturday, December 17 for the Grand Marais CBC, which is a 7.5 mile radius circle from a point 3 miles south of the middle of Devil Track Lake. The count circle covers Hwy 61 to Lindskog Rd and north, some of Cty Rd 60, Gunflint Trail to the landfill road, Pine Mountain Rd to the backside of Elbow Lake, Devil Track Rd to Bally Creek Rd, Ball Club Rd to The Grade, Pike Lake Rd, and Hwy 61 west to the Cascade River, and all of the lakeshore between Lindskog Rd and the Cascade River.

GRAND MARAIS, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO