2022 Annual Audubon Christmas Bird Count date announced for Grand Marais - bird watchers needed!
From the Grand Marais Audubon Christmas Bird Count Compiler - November 23, 2022. Both feeder watchers and walking/driving birders needed for the 2022 Audubon Christmas Bird Count (CBC). The count will be held Saturday, December 17 for the Grand Marais CBC, which is a 7.5 mile radius circle from a point 3 miles south of the middle of Devil Track Lake. The count circle covers Hwy 61 to Lindskog Rd and north, some of Cty Rd 60, Gunflint Trail to the landfill road, Pine Mountain Rd to the backside of Elbow Lake, Devil Track Rd to Bally Creek Rd, Ball Club Rd to The Grade, Pike Lake Rd, and Hwy 61 west to the Cascade River, and all of the lakeshore between Lindskog Rd and the Cascade River.
North Shore Music Association presents: Dennis Warner & the D’s
Folk and Americana singer/songwriter Dennis Warner and his band “the D’s” perform ballads and up-tempo songs, woven in with humorous stories and lively audience participation. Known for their warm stage presence and ability to connect with audiences, this group will lift your spirits and chase away the January chill.
Grand Marais Dog Park is open for business again
From the Grand Marais Dog Park - December 16, 2022. The broadband line down within the Grand Marais Dog Park has been repaired. The Dog Park has re-opened.
Cook County Connections: Adult Protective Services
By: Martina Johnson, Cook County Public Health & Human Services Adult and Home & Community Based Services Supervisor. In the state of Minnesota, anyone can make a report of concern about a vulnerable adult by calling the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center (MAARC) toll-free at 844-880-1574. MAARC has operators available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to document reports of concern and route them to the appropriate lead agency. Reports of suspected maltreatment of a vulnerable adult that occur in Cook County are forwarded by MAARC to Cook County Public Health and Human Services (CCPHHS).
Don't forget! Grand Marais Winter Parking Ordinance Goes Into Effect on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
From The City of Grand Marais - Cook County, Minnesota - November 15, 2022. Grand Marais, MN, November 15, 2022—The City of Grand Marais Parking Ordinance goes into effect on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The County is charged with plowing the city/county roads within the city limits North of Hwy 61. Please note the information below:
Grand Marais Dog Park temporarily closed
From the Grand Marais Dog Park - December 16, 2022. There is a broadband line down within the Grand Marais Dog Park. The park is closed until Arrowhead Electric can make repairs. Thanks for your patience!
