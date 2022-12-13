ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
boreal.org

Outdoor recreation grants available from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - December 15, 2022. The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announces grant funding opportunities for park and trail projects across Minnesota. Applications are now being accepted for the following grant programs: outdoor recreation, natural and scenic area, regional trail, local trail connections and federal recreational trails.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Climate change causing trouble for tamarack trees

Greg Seitz - Quetico Superior Wilderness News - December 14, 2022. An iconic tree species most often found in northern Minnesota’s peatlands and bogs is facing a serious threat connected to climate change. Tamaracks are renowned for being the only conifer in Minnesota that loses its needles in the fall. But, in the past two decades, more than half of Minnesota’s tamarack trees have been killed by a native insect, and experts say the tree species may not survive in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications

Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

3 earth-friendly tips to slash salt, keep icy sidewalks safe

With ice and freezing rain spreading across the state Tuesday, it’s tempting for Minnesotans to just pull out the road salt and start tossing it on the ground. State officials, though, say that instinct can end up doing serious damage to the state’s lakes and fish. Chloride, the...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota Hits 14 Straight Months of Job Growth

From The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development - December 15, 2022. Minnesota gained 6,800 jobs in November, up 0.2% from October on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to numbers released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The private sector gained 3,500 jobs in November, up 0.1%, while Government gained 3,300 jobs over the month. The U.S. gained 263,000 jobs in November, up 0.2% from October.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

'They heard us': Minnesota nurses union approves three-year contract

Photo: Nurses begin picketing outside Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis on Sept. 12. After many months, they finally have a contract. Ben Hovland | MPR News file. Thousands of Minnesota nurses at 15 Minnesota hospitals have ratified a new three-year contract. It comes after months of bargaining and a three-day strike this September.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

First Indigenous Miss Minnesota competes in Miss America pageant

Photo: Miss Minnesota Rachel Evangelisto sews a ribbon skirt, something she says she wears out in public to celebrate her Indigenous culture. Courtesy of Miss Minnesota. Rachel Evangelisto is the first-ever Indigenous Miss Minnesota, a member of the Standing Rock Sioux tribe. Thursday night she'll compete for the title of Miss America; you can watch the Miss America Pageant at 7 p.m. Central.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

MnDOT reminds public not to push or pile snow onto roads

From the Minnesota Department of Transportation - December 13, 2022. With heavy snowfall in the forecast this week, the Minnesota Department of Transportation wants to remind the public that it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street, and asks for their help in keeping the roads clear for everyone’s safety.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy