Backpack Food Program makes largest food delivery ahead of winter break
Sadaka’s Deli: where everyone is family!
Mankato Area Foundation Fund fund will help Mankato area teachers
Another round of snow causes slick roads, snow emergency in Mankato
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Another round of snow caused some school delays and cancellations this morning. Another two inches of snow fell in the Mankato area. Mankato Area Public Schools, as well as Waseca, New Ulm, St. Peter among others were two hours late this morning, but some schools like Fairmont, Mountain Lake, Truman and Windom canceled classes for the day.
New playground equipment for Jefferson Elementary
The Mankato Area Hockey Association is hosting a game to support a local hockey family impacted by cancer
LIVE: about 5 1/2″ of snow in Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas!. MnDOT said 83 plows are out on state highways and bridges in South Central and Southwest Minnesota. Mankato Area Public Schools closed school doors for the day, and many other area schools followed, like Waseca and New Ulm.
Mankato Area United Way to present Kids Count data book
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Greater Mankato Area United Way plans on hosting a presentation of their 2022 Kids Count Data Book. The overview will be on Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to noon at Pioneer Bank, 1450 Adams St, Mankato. Deborah Fitzpatrick, policy & research director at Children’s Defense Fund Minnesota,...
KEYC News Now Wednesday Forecast
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
knuj.net
NEW ULM POLICE RESPOND TO CRASHES
New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.
One-year anniversary of Hartland, MN tornado is Dec. 15
Holiday stress: How to cope with family drama
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - While the holidays are a time to spend with family, that can sometimes bring on added stress. After all, family dynamics can sometimes be tricky waters to navigate! With that, Dr. Jennifer Londgren, an Associate Professor with the Department of Health Science at MSU Mankato, stopped by Kato Living with some some helpful coping strategies.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-14-2022 - clipped version
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
The worst of the icy conditions is in the southwestern area of Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Here in Mankato, we saw rain and wind throughout the day. Roads in Mankato this evening were still rain-soaked. Rain, heavy at times, fell accompanied by strong wind gusts causing most of the issues. Temperatures remained just warm enough for the precipitation to fall as rain. Because of the rain, roads can’t be pre-treated because it would wash away. MN-DOT says if the roads do dry up, they can pre-treat ahead of any more ice and snow.
Le Sueur County authorities searching for young man last seen leaving home
Shawn Michael Mooring. Courtesy of Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Le Sueur County are searching for a 25-year-old man who went missing amid an apparent mental health crisis Tuesday night. Shawn M. Mooring was last seen leaving his home in rural Cleveland Township, according to the Le Sueur...
Managing stress and demands of the holidays
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - With the countdown to Christmas well underway, health professionals have some reminders on how to manage the stress and demands of the holidays. Stress is an unwelcome guest that accompanies many during the holiday season. 31% of Americans anticipate being more stressed this year than last, according to the American Psychiatric Association.
Orchestra: bringing down the house!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Founded in 1950, the Mankato Symphony has brought over 70 years of great music to South Central Minnesota. The mission of the Mankato Symphony Orchestra is to create emotion-packed, high-quality musical experiences and to promote music education in and for South Central Minnesota. Even with all that snow, Kato Living decided to bring the orchestra to them with a visit from esteemed Paraguayan conductor Ernesto Estigarribia Mussi, Symphonic Series music Director! After all, the show must go on!
kduz.com
Hutchinson Man Charged After Taxi Ride From Sioux Falls to Hutchinson
A Hutchinson man was arrested and charged Monday after allegedly assaulting a taxi driver and not paying for a ride from Sioux Falls, South Dakota to Hutchinson. Police say 41-year-old Jonathan David Weseloh is facing several charges, including Felony-Simple Robbery, theft, assault, and controlled substance-possession. Police say a taxi driver...
