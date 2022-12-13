New Ulm Police were called to two crashes Wednesday. The first was reported at 2:45 at Broadway and 13th Street South. A Chevrolet Equinox driven by Ethan Kjenstad of Aberdeen, South Dakota was rear ended by a Chrysler PT Cruiser driven by Brian Peters of New Ulm. Damage was severe to both vehicles. The other crash was reported at 3:32 at 5th North and Linden Street. A Ford Taurus driven by Marie Kramer of New Ulm and a Ford Explorer driven by Cheyenne Lovell of New Ulm collided. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and were towed. There were no reports of any injuries in either accident.

NEW ULM, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO