New York State

RadarOnline

Houston Attorney Commits Suicide Before He Was To Stand Trial For Operating $225 Million Tax Evasion Scheme Involving America’s Richest Black Man, Robert Smith

A Houston-based tax attorney committed suicide on the eve of facing court on charges that he helped hide $225 million from the U.S. Internal Revenue Service in a corruption scandal involving Robert Smith, America's richest Black man.A judge presiding over the case — where Smith, the billionaire founder of private equity Vista Equity Partners, had turned government whistleblower — made the shocking announcement Monday.Carlos Kepke, 83, was charged with helping Smith conceal the fortune from the IRS.The lawyer’s unexplained death was announced in a San Francisco courtroom. Earlier today, it was revealed Kepke died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. As...
HOUSTON, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Daughter of Floyd Mayweather sentenced after stabbing guilty plea

Iyanna Mayweather, the daughter of boxing great Floyd Mayweather, avoided jail time after pleading guilty to a severe stabbing. Iyanna, 22, will serve six years of probation after agreeing to a plea bargain where she would do no significant time behind bars. When first arrested in 2020, predictions were that...
CBS LA

SoCal couple convicted of stealing nearly $20 million in COVID-19 fraud expedited to LA

A Southern California couple convicted of stealing more than $20 million in COVID-19 relief funds was extradited back to America on Thursday after fleeing the country in 2021. The couple, Richard Ayvazyan, 44 and Marietta Terabelian, 38, both of Encino, fled from the U.S. in August 2021, heading to Montenegro when they were out on bond following their conviction. After they fled, the couple was sentenced in absentia. Ayvazyan was sentenced to 17 years in prison, while Terabelian was sentenced to six years in prison. They were both convicted in June 2021 of "leading a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain more than $20 million...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTRF- 7News

Man gets 17 1/2 years for cannabis pen fraud

A Southern California man who once competed on the Philippines national decathlon team was sentenced Monday to 17 1/2 years in federal prison for bilking investors out of more than $35 million with a phony scheme to market cannabis vape pens. David Joseph Bunevacz also was ordered to pay $35.2 million in restitution by U.S. […]
CALABASAS, CA
CNBC

Feds charge 21 people in global crypto money laundering bust

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Texas announced on Wednesday that it has charged 21 people in a massive transnational crypto money-laundering network. Law enforcement officials said that an annual flow of over $300 million in laundered transactions has been disrupted, along with the seizure and forfeiture of millions in cash and cryptocurrency.
TEXAS STATE
The Star

Men sentenced to prison for Ponzi scheme

The operators of a $4 million Ponzi scheme were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday afternoon. U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney ordered Austin Delano Page, 27, of Grover, to serve a little over eight years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release. Brandon Alexander Teague, 27, of Belmont,...
BELMONT, NC
Ars Technica

Sunny Balwani sentenced to nearly 13 years in prison for Theranos fraud

A federal judge has sentenced Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 58, to nearly 13 years in federal prison for fraud related to the defunct blood-testing startup Theranos, which promised to perform more than 200 medical tests with just a few drops of blood despite its technology never working properly. Balwani,...
SAN JOSE, CA
decrypt.co

US Court Unseals Indictment of OneCoin Cryptoqueen's 'Crisis Manager'

The Luxembourg national linked to the OneCoin scheme is to be extradited to the U.S. on charges of wire fraud and money laundering. Another player in the notorious OneCoin scheme will face charges of wire fraud and money laundering upon extradition to the U.S., according to a newly unsealed indictment.
calmatters.network

Former Theranos president asks for no prison time; prosecutors want 15 years

In dueling sentencing memorandums filed late Wednesday night, lawyers for convicted Theranos executive Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani told a federal judge that their client should be put on probation and not serve any prison time. Balwani was convicted of 12 counts of wire fraud and conspiracy based on his...
Connecticut Public

Jury to begin deliberations in West Haven fraud case Friday

Federal prosecutors and defense attorneys delivered their closing arguments on Thursday as part of a high-profile criminal trial that included allegations about kickbacks, bogus invoices, shell companies and a massive level of fraud within the West Haven city government. The jury will decide whether John Trasacco, a Branford businessman and...
WEST HAVEN, CT

