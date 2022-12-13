ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles to sign safety Anthony Harris ahead of Week 15 matchup against Bears

By Glenn Erby
 3 days ago
The Eagles are bringing back a familiar face, signing safety Anthony Harris to a deal according to Adam Schefter.

According to Mike Garafalo, Anthony Harris was a guest at the NovaCare Complex on Monday, after Reed Blankenship suffered a low-grade knee sprain in Sunday’s win over the Giants.

During the summer, Harris signed to the Broncos practice squad after losing the roster battle with Blankenship, and he was recently released.

