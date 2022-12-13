PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....

