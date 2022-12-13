Read full article on original website
Four vehicle crash on the causeway bridge into Port Lavaca
PORT LAVACA, Texas – A four-vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday night. It occurred on the causeway bridge going into Port Lavaca. No injuries were reported; however, State Highway 59 was shut down in Calhoun County. This caused traffic to back up into Jackson County. The road is now open, but traffic is slow moving. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY....
Victoria man charged with felony marijuana possession
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Tyler Charles Painter, 21 of Victoria. Painter is charged with felony marijuana possession. Deputies arrested him early Tuesday morning at the intersection of Salem Road and Dairy Road. He was pulled over for a vehicle equipment violation. The deputy smelled marijuana and reported Painter admitted he had just smoked marijuana...
