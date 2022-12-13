When it comes to eating right and the flavors and spices that can keep you from your goals, sugar is often the culprit. However, in addition to sugar, salt can be an issue as well. Salt contains sodium, and sodium is a key ingredient in the regulation of blood pressure and other bodily functions. However, is sodium bad for you in large amounts? It can be, and the average American eats more than the maximum recommended daily amount of salt.

