Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mindstate of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly took his own life. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
wonderwall.com
More details of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' shocking death come to light
Stephen "tWitch" Boss checked into a motel just one mile from his Los Angeles-area house on Monday, and he showed no signs of unhappiness while arriving, staff said. The following day, on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" star's body was found in the bathroom of his motel room after an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A woman had a line on her nail that looked like a splinter. She got it checked out and was diagnosed with an aggressive skin cancer.
Charmaine Sherlock didn't think that the mark could be as dangerous as melanoma, the deadliest skin cancer.
L.A. Weekly
Leekthough: A New Age Sensation That Brings An Element of Surprise
Throughout the evolvement of over eight years, the achievements of Leekthough would begin to avail themselves. Artist, Apple Certified sound engineer, and business owner are just limited titles amongst the many positions he plays. Reaching an audience of multi-millions, Leekthough & Soca Jones have created a new field and faction of sound that charms the ear. With the pure ambition to set themselves apart from the rest of the musicians, they began shaping their very own distinctive and unrivaled trend. Creations that range from hype energetic dance hits to captivating melodic cinematic ambiances; continuously contribute in the extensive growth of Leekthough’s fan base. The 2019 EP release of “Astro & Fall for Me” with opposing complementary sensations exceeded the Platinum status worldwide; certified by RIAA. In Hong Kong specifically, “Fall for Me” charted Top 50 advancing Leekthough forward into the international market. This year alone charting No. 1 on 3 separate Spotify Charts; while remaining there for 2 straight weeks he demonstrated the supremacy behind his artistry. Showcasing over 3.5 million streams on his new single Properleek; a cinematic soundscape created by Soca Jones & 17ondatrack.
L.A. Weekly
Ryan Pownall Becomes the New Face & Part-Owner of Coco Vodka – The Official Drink of Pillow Talk
Podcast star and entrepreneur Ryan Pownall has announced his partnership with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first-ever liquor partnership. CoCo Vodka has now become the official drink of Ryan Pownall’s popular podcast Pillow Talk. This announcement has set the Internet ablaze, with users taking to social media to join in on the celebrations.
L.A. Weekly
How Addressing Testosterone Deficiency in America Will Help Our Healthcare System
Few would deny that America’s healthcare system is in need of a serious overhaul. However, as welcome as it may be that organizations are working to bring costs down, the problem should be addressed from another end: the foundational health of individuals. After all, sick people seek out medical help, and healthy people do not. So, by improving the basic health of those living in the United States, the conveyor belt of patients admitted to medical facilities could be slowed, in turn easing the stress on our healthcare system.
L.A. Weekly
Marissa Mah on Being a Top Female Tour Manager in the Music Industry
Passion in any given industry is the driving force to help you excel in your career. But, you need to consistently work hard to excel. Marissa Mah shares her remarkable and inspirational journey in the music industry. Her undying passion for music began when she was young and played a couple of instruments and sang in the choir.
L.A. Weekly
Tyraa Nicole Caldwell’s sharp business sense and knowledge in the world of real estate turn heads around and how.
She is not just a real estate broker and entrepreneur but has also turned into an educator and mentor for people in new business startups and real estate. The more we talk about people making it huge in their respective industries and doing it all independently, the more we feel the need to talk about them. Ever wondered why? Because most of these success stories that people hear about today across industries of the world are either of youngsters or of women. Women entrepreneurs, especially, have been those who have literally stunned people worldwide and have turned heads around them and their work in their industries. These rare gems are those who never shy away from taking the required risks in their journeys and, in the process, also make sure to think beyond the “usual” to create success much beyond what they expect out of themselves and, most importantly, to inspire others through the same. We couldn’t help but notice the rise of one such incredible business personality, a woman who believed in her dreams and who put in exemplary efforts to chase them and attain them; we are talking about Tyraa Nicole Caldwell.
L.A. Weekly
Gift Giving At Its Best: LA Weekly’s Holiday Box 2022
Gift giving can be a tricky thing. You want to give something you know they’ll love, but you don’t want to break your budget or miss the mark. To help you breeze through your list with the best gifts that are useful, creative and affordable, we’ve come up with the perfect present for your loved ones and yourself: LA Weekly‘s Holiday Box 2022.
L.A. Weekly
Simultaneous Alcohol And Cannabis Use Is Increasing In These States
The greater the availability and opportunity to access cannabis through legal supply chains may explain the increases in simultaneous cannabis/alcohol use, finds new research. Marijuana legalization is increasing the simultaneous use of alcohol and marijuana, a combination that, while common, has some negative side effects associated with it. Researchers from...
L.A. Weekly
California Raises Minimum Wage To Ease Cost Of Living Strain – But Will it Work?
Californians (like residents in other states) are terribly affected by the recession. The government now offers a solution and in January, California will raise the minimum wage for its residents — but not everyone thinks the solution is that simple. Starting in 2023, Californians will receive a $15.50 minimum wage, regardless of size of employer.
L.A. Weekly
Why Should You Try A CBD Pillow?
View the original article about Why You Should Try A CBD Pillow at CBD Balm Salves. Today’s world is more stressful than ever before. Taking a break from it all, from financial problems to family duties to work stress and crucial calendar occasions is very essential for your mental health. In reality, regardless of what you spend your days doing, regular relaxation is critical to your capacity to perform efficiently and productively.
L.A. Weekly
The Top Five Mental Wellness Gifts For Loved Ones
With the holidays right around the corner, picking gifting options for family and loved ones can be a daunting task. This year, why not consider something that is more meaningful than the usual stocking stuffers? Mental wellness gifts are a great way to show how much you care while also promoting self-care and overall well-being.
L.A. Weekly
In Conversation with Anthony Otaigbe, founder of Izesan!
Izesan! Is the new language learning app bringing African languages and cultures to the homes of people around the world. Its founder, Anthony Otaigbe, developed the app with the dream of making sure that the unique linguistic singularity of Africa could be portrayed on a global scale. The American-born Nigerian started his career as a Certified Public Accountant, but after a stint working in government, as well as in the private arena, Otaigbe opted to follow his pursuit of starting a technology-based business, and advancing African cultural preservation.
