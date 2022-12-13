From being a software engineer to becoming an influential author and philanthropist, Rosa L. Antonini wins hearts.

Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
As a trusted certified personal and business coach, Amy Sinton adds more meaning to people’s lives.
She has become a pro at improving mindsets and helping people accomplish more in life. The kind of insane growth and the massive momentum a few industries have attained today can be attributed to a variety of factors. Some say it is because of the onset of the many digital advancements and adaption of several digital trends, while some others say that it is because of the relentless drive, determination, dedication and passion of a few professionals, who in more ways than one go ahead in changing the game of their respective industries. These individuals and professionals, especially women, make sure to give it their all and, in the process, inspire innovation and greatness in all that they ever choose to lay their hands on. Women being at the forefront of almost all industries today does not come as a surprise anymore, as most of them have truly stunned people worldwide with what they can offer others and how well they can do what they do. We couldn’t help but notice how one such incredible woman named Amy Sinton did the same in the business coaching and personal and life coaching industry.
Tyraa Nicole Caldwell’s sharp business sense and knowledge in the world of real estate turn heads around and how.
She is not just a real estate broker and entrepreneur but has also turned into an educator and mentor for people in new business startups and real estate. The more we talk about people making it huge in their respective industries and doing it all independently, the more we feel the need to talk about them. Ever wondered why? Because most of these success stories that people hear about today across industries of the world are either of youngsters or of women. Women entrepreneurs, especially, have been those who have literally stunned people worldwide and have turned heads around them and their work in their industries. These rare gems are those who never shy away from taking the required risks in their journeys and, in the process, also make sure to think beyond the “usual” to create success much beyond what they expect out of themselves and, most importantly, to inspire others through the same. We couldn’t help but notice the rise of one such incredible business personality, a woman who believed in her dreams and who put in exemplary efforts to chase them and attain them; we are talking about Tyraa Nicole Caldwell.
Marissa Mah on Being a Top Female Tour Manager in the Music Industry
Passion in any given industry is the driving force to help you excel in your career. But, you need to consistently work hard to excel. Marissa Mah shares her remarkable and inspirational journey in the music industry. Her undying passion for music began when she was young and played a couple of instruments and sang in the choir.
IT’S ALIVE!: The Living Tombstone is creating worlds for its fans to play in
IT’S ALIVE!: The Living Tombstone isn’t likely to be a band that you’ve heard on the radio, or through the conventional and traditional means of discovering new music. This is a project that we were tipped off about by our 11-year-old son, which makes a lot of sense.
How Addressing Testosterone Deficiency in America Will Help Our Healthcare System
Few would deny that America’s healthcare system is in need of a serious overhaul. However, as welcome as it may be that organizations are working to bring costs down, the problem should be addressed from another end: the foundational health of individuals. After all, sick people seek out medical help, and healthy people do not. So, by improving the basic health of those living in the United States, the conveyor belt of patients admitted to medical facilities could be slowed, in turn easing the stress on our healthcare system.
Ryan Pownall Becomes the New Face & Part-Owner of Coco Vodka – The Official Drink of Pillow Talk
Podcast star and entrepreneur Ryan Pownall has announced his partnership with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first-ever liquor partnership. CoCo Vodka has now become the official drink of Ryan Pownall’s popular podcast Pillow Talk. This announcement has set the Internet ablaze, with users taking to social media to join in on the celebrations.
Gift Giving At Its Best: LA Weekly’s Holiday Box 2022
Gift giving can be a tricky thing. You want to give something you know they’ll love, but you don’t want to break your budget or miss the mark. To help you breeze through your list with the best gifts that are useful, creative and affordable, we’ve come up with the perfect present for your loved ones and yourself: LA Weekly‘s Holiday Box 2022.
In Conversation with Anthony Otaigbe, founder of Izesan!
Izesan! Is the new language learning app bringing African languages and cultures to the homes of people around the world. Its founder, Anthony Otaigbe, developed the app with the dream of making sure that the unique linguistic singularity of Africa could be portrayed on a global scale. The American-born Nigerian started his career as a Certified Public Accountant, but after a stint working in government, as well as in the private arena, Otaigbe opted to follow his pursuit of starting a technology-based business, and advancing African cultural preservation.
