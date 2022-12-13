ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perquimans County, NC

Scholarship named for late superintendent now endowed

By From staff reports
The Perquimans Weekly
 3 days ago

A scholarship named for a former school superintendent and presented for the first time this year to a Perquimans County High School graduate will now be awarded to a PCHS senior every year in perpetuity, the Perquimans County Schools Foundation announced this week.

An endowment has been established to fund the James “Pat” Harrell Education Scholarship, and the endowment’s earnings will be used to fund the scholarship each year for a PCHS grad who intends to become a classroom teacher after college.

According to Brenda Lassiter, executive director of the PCSF, the endowment named for Harrell, who died in 2020, was funded with donations from his family, friends and colleagues.

Harrell was a “career” educator, Lassiter said. He began his career by teaching and coaching in Virginia for a year before moving to Raleigh where he taught and coached for four years at Millbrook High School. Later, he became a principal at Hertford Grammar School and director of a pilot project in staff development for the N.C. Department of Public Instruction before becoming an assistant superintendent and then superintendent of the Perquimans County Schools.

Harrell would be named superintendent of the Dare County Schools in 1988. He would continue in that role until his retirement in 1993. But even after his retirement, Harrell would serve as interim superintendent for several county school districts, including the Perquimans County Schools.

It was during his time as an interim superintendent that Harrell was instrumental in establishing the Perquimans County Schools Foundation. He would also serve as the PCSF’s first president.

“Working closely with a group of local lawyers and under his leadership, the foundation was established in 2002 as a 501©3 (nonprofit), filing its articles of incorporation and bylaws with the Secretary of State’s (Office),” Lassiter said.

The foundation initially began with a single donation of $2,500, she said. It now has assets exceeding $800,000.

Lassiter says she was lucking enough to know Harrell as both a friend and colleague.

“I first met him when I was a senior in high school and worked in the central office,” she said. “Later, I served as communications director (for the school district) under him when he served as superintendent of Perquimans County Schools in an interim position. Finally, we served on the Foundation Board together.”

“I have heard hundreds of stories from community members, school employees and former students about how important Mr. Harrell was to them and how his leadership was instrumental in their lives,” Lassiter continued. “I’m delighted that this namesake endowment will carry on his legacy and reflect his love of community and education.”

A’Marion Hunter was the first PCHS graduate to be awarded the $1,000 James “Pat” Harrell Education Scholarship earlier this year. Hunter said at the time that he planned to attend either Chowan University or the University of North Carolina at Pembroke and pursue an education degree.

According to the foundation, Hunter’s dream is to become a health and physical education teacher and work in Perquimans as “a teacher, big brother and mentor.”

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
