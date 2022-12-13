A Virginia agency is giving the public a peep at the state’s environmental permitting process through a new online platform, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Friday. The Permitting Enhancement and Evaluation Platform, or PEEP, is an online resource that shows where permit applications and other Department of Environmental Quality approvals are in the review process. The agency says the goal is to create transparency, collaboration and efficiency in its evaluations.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO