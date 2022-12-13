Read full article on original website
Related
virginiamercury.com
Bagby drops out of 4th District race and more Va. headlines
• State Del. Lamont Bagby dropped out of the fast-moving Democratic primary in the 4th Congressional District. Bagby and numerous other top Democratic figures are now backing Sen. Jennifer McClellan for the seat, prompting Sen. Joe Morrissey to accuse the party of conspiring to stop him.—Axios. • The investment...
virginiamercury.com
Virginia launches platform to make environmental permit info public
A Virginia agency is giving the public a peep at the state’s environmental permitting process through a new online platform, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office announced Friday. The Permitting Enhancement and Evaluation Platform, or PEEP, is an online resource that shows where permit applications and other Department of Environmental Quality approvals are in the review process. The agency says the goal is to create transparency, collaboration and efficiency in its evaluations.
virginiamercury.com
Virginia parents, Youngkin administration settle lawsuit over masks and students with disabilities
The commonwealth of Virginia acknowledged in a settlement with parents of 12 students with disabilities that peer masking in K-12 schools is a reasonable modification under the Americans with Disabilities Act and Rehabilitation Act of 1973. The settlement followed an appeal by Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration of a March...
Comments / 0