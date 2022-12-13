ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County

On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KWQC

16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KCJJ

Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items

An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
IOWA CITY, IA
Central Illinois Proud

Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KNOX COUNTY, IL
KWQC

CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot

An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
IOWA CITY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree....
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect fired gun at vehicle, police allege

An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year. Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say. Shortly...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCJJ

Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant

A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
SOLON, IA
wjol.com

Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession

On December 11, 2022 at approximately 2:20 am, Bolingbrook Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 white Nissan Versa near Remington Blvd. and Brookview Lane for a registration violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspect cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants. All three were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The following individuals were charged as follows:
BOLINGBROOK, IL
ourquadcities.com

Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday evening

A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Lexus SUV was headed west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway west of the intersection, the release says.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
WQAD

Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
GALESBURG, IL
