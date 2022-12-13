Read full article on original website
977wmoi.com
Two Arrested Following Marketplace Sale Gone Wrong in Henderson County
On December 14th, 2022 at approximately 5:02pm, an off duty Stronghurst Police Officer witnessed a Robbery at the Henderson County Library in Biggsville, IL. The Officer was able to follow the suspects in his personal vehicle and relay to Deputies their location. Deputies were able stop the vehicle in rural Gladstone. After investigation Deputies arrested Trevor J. Howell, age 18 of Burlington, IA and a male juvenile for Robbery and Obstructing Justice-Destruction of Evidence. It is alleged that Howell and the juvenile were meeting people for a Facebook Marketplace sale of a Playstation5. The money transfer for the sale was not agreed upon so a scuffle ensued and the Playstation5 was stolen. Howell and the juvenile fled in a vehicle and later threw the Playstation5 out of the vehicle window. Howell is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. The juvenile was charged and released to parents.
Scott County Attorney releases details on Oct. 30 shooting that left Davenport man dead, says officers' actions were justified
DAVENPORT, Iowa — On Friday morning, the Scott County Attorney's office released the results of its investigation into the Oct. 30 shooting that left a Davenport man dead and six law enforcement officers on "critical incident leave." Attorney Michael Walton discussed the results shortly after 11 a.m. at the...
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KWQC
Police searching for suspects in vandalism case at United Township High School
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - East Moline police are asking for help in finding two people who “decided to illegally decorate United Township High School.”. According to a sarcastic post on Facebook, it happened on the evening of December 11, 2022. Photos of the “substandard artists” were taken by surveillance cameras, which show the individuals wearing hoods, masks, and gloves, holding what appears to be cans of spray paint. A glass and metal door to the building is seen with what appears to be letters spray-painted on it.
977wmoi.com
Warren County Sheriff Edwards Says to Take Those Extra Steps in Securing Personal Belongings
As thefts continue to raise concerns, Warren County Sheriff Martin Edwards advises securing your homes, cars, and personal belongings to prevent becoming a target of opportunity:. “You have to take those steps to secure your property. We talked last month about camera systems. I know they are a little expensive...
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A 16-year-old boy was charged after police say he shot and robbed a man in Rock Island Tuesday. Taeshaun J. Rhymes, 16, was charged Thursday with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm, attempted armed robbery and possession of a stolen firearm. Rhymes is being charged in adult court with a bond set at $100,000.
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for battery inside Knox County Sheriff’s office
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Galesburg woman has been arrested after a violent incident that occurred in the lobby of the Knox County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday. Deputies responded to a report of a fight in the building’s lobby on Thursday, Dec. 15. A male and female victim had been battered, and the female suspect fled before deputies arrived.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted by Davenport police
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Brianna Moss, 30, is wanted by Davenport police for possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and criminal mischief. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, Moss is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. If you know where she...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman charged with theft allegedly hit officer while leaving store lot
An Iowa City woman was arrested on warrants stemming from an October incident where she allegedly stole merchandise from a Coralville store and hit an officer while escaping. Police say the incident occurred at the Walmart on Commerce Drive the morning of October 31st. 27-year-old Rashonda Hannon of Sylvan Glen Court is accused of leaving the store with over $1800 in merchandise without attempting to pay for the items.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Scott Co. deputies in custody
SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Scott County deputies in custody. Alexander Evans, 29, was wanted by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office for sex offender registration violation.
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. BRANDON PATRICK, 28, 5’9”, 170 pounds, black hair, brown eyes. Wanted by Davenport Police for burglary first degree....
Michaels Fun World In Davenport Reporting Break Ins And Burglaries
You would think the cold weather would cause the thieves of the world to calm down, stay inside, and not commit crimes. NOPE! As soon as the holidays come around, so do the burglars. Michaels Fun World. Recently there have been a few theft issues at Michaels Fun World in...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect fired gun at vehicle, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport man faces a felony charge after Davenport Police allege he fired a gun at least nine times at a vehicle earlier this year. Kmirriyon Cartwright, who turned 18 on Tuesday, faces a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon – injure/provoke fear, court records say. Shortly...
KCJJ
Lisbon man accused of inappropriate contact with a child in Solon restaurant
A Lisbon man has been arrested on a warrant stemming from an alleged indecent contact with a child in a Solon restaurant last month. According to the criminal complaint, the incident occurred the afternoon of November 30th at the Frida Kahlo Mexican restaurant on Wildflower Lane. It’s alleged that 41-year-old Juan Reyes of Eby Street inappropriately touched a juvenile girl by hugging her from behind, rubbing her stomach and fondling her chest. The incident reportedly lasted until the victim could distract Reyes and get away from him.
wjol.com
Bolingbrook Police: Traffic Stop Leads To Arrest Of Three For Drug Possession
On December 11, 2022 at approximately 2:20 am, Bolingbrook Police conducted a traffic stop on a 2014 white Nissan Versa near Remington Blvd. and Brookview Lane for a registration violation. A probable cause search of the vehicle and occupants was conducted and quantities of suspect cannabis, heroin, crystal methamphetamine, and crack cocaine were found on three of the four occupants. All three were placed under arrest without incident and transported to the Bolingbrook Police Department. The following individuals were charged as follows:
ourquadcities.com
Pedestrian killed in crash Tuesday evening
A woman was killed Tuesday evening in a crash in the area of Locust Street and Bridge Avenue in Davenport, according to a news release from Davenport Police. Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Davenport Police, Fire, and Medic EMS responded to the area for a crash involving a pedestrian and a single vehicle. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2001 Lexus SUV was headed west on East Locust Street when it struck a pedestrian in the roadway west of the intersection, the release says.
KWQC
1 hurt after shooting in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hurt. Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of 5th 1/2 Ave. at 2:37 p.m. Monday for reports of shots being fired in the area. Police say witnesses told officers the shots came...
Galesburg man in jail after allegedly threatening to shoot courthouse
GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man was arrested for allegedly threatening to attack the courthouse, according to the Knox County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday, Deputies responded to the Knox County Courthouse after a threat was reported. Deputies learned that 30-year-old Matthew Sullivan had called the county's traffic division about...
