themarketperiodical.com

ZEC Price Analysis: Zcash bulls aiming to regain ascendancy

•ZEC/USD is currently priced at $42.78 and has increased by 2.59% over the past day. •The trading volumes have decreased by 45.79% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Will the nascent uptrend sustain for Zcash Price?. The Zcash...
AAVE Price Analysis: Aave bulls aiming to consolidate their presence in the market

AAVE/USD is currently priced at $60.52 and has increased by 3.21% over the past day. The trading volumes have increased by 31.30% over the past day. The technical indicators suggest a positive outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Aave Price on an upward trail. The Aave price today...
APE coin price analysis: APE coin worries the investors.

The APE coin price is trading near the demand zone on a daily time frame, after the strong bearish rally in the past week. The coin price is forming a descending triangle pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of APE/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.0002283...
TON Price Analysis: Toncoin takes a beating as bears make merry

•TON/USD is currently priced at $1.73 and has decreased by 1.70% over the past day. •The trading volumes have increased by 21.24% over the past day. •The technical indicators suggest a hawkish outlook for the near term. Short Term View: Toncoin bulls in a precarious position. The Toncoin price today...
SAND TOKEN PRICE ANALYSIS: SAND token price has raced to the supply zone.

The SAND token price is trading at the supply zone after bouncing from the demand zone. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of SAND/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00003205 with an increase of 1.90% in the past 24 hours.
IOTA token price analysis: IOTA token price raises the hopes of investors.

The IOTA token price is trading at the demand zone on a daily time frame. The token price is forming a falling wedge pattern on a daily time frame. The pair of IOTA/BTC is trading at the price level of 0.00001097 with a decrease of -1.23% in the past 24 hours.

