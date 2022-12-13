In photos: K-pop stars walk the red carpet at 2022 Asia Artist Awards

K-pop groups such as IVE, Stray Kids, Seventeen, ITZY, Kep1er and more attended the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, which took place at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on Tuesday. IVE won Song of the Year for "After Like," while Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident." The annual ceremony is held by newspaper Money Today and media brands StarNews and MTN to recognize outstanding achievements by Asian artists.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group IVE walks the red carpet event for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on December 13, 2022.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident."

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group SEVENTEEN won Singer of the Year.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group ITZY.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group Kep1er.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

American singer AleXa.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group NewJeans.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

J-pop group THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group The Boyz.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Kwon Yu-ri, who is a member of K-pop group Girls' Generation.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Kim Se-jeong.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group Kard.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Hwang Min-hyun.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Kang Daniel.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese K-pop group NiziU.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actress Park Min-young.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actor and model Lee Jae-wook.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actress Han So-hee.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Choi Ye-na.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Indonesian singer Lyodra.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer Peck Palitchoke.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer and actor PP Krit.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer and actor Billkin.

Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Member of K-pop group WJSN, singer BONA.