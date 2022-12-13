In photos: K-pop stars walk the red carpet at 2022 Asia Artist Awards

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
K-pop groups such as IVE, Stray Kids, Seventeen, ITZY, Kep1er and more attended the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, which took place at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on Tuesday. IVE won Song of the Year for "After Like," while Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident." The annual ceremony is held by newspaper Money Today and media brands StarNews and MTN to recognize outstanding achievements by Asian artists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GddvR_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group IVE walks the red carpet event for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on December 13, 2022. IVE won Song of the Year for "After Like."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05fhZ3_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DptgO_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group SEVENTEEN won Singer of the Year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tKqii_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group ITZY.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3kHj_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group Kep1er.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LK378_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

American singer AleXa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OKt4C_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group NewJeans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NThtp_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

J-pop group THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424tpL_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group The Boyz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kV2vl_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Kwon Yu-ri, who is a member of K-pop group Girls' Generation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pUgQB_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Kim Se-jeong.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bE0PE_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZmLeB_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

K-pop group Kard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jut8g_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Hwang Min-hyun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WbWIB_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Kang Daniel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tM8mR_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Japanese K-pop group NiziU.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Udjfi_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actress Park Min-young.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCM5u_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actor and model Lee Jae-wook.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dx6P_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean actress Han So-hee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYwgV_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

South Korean singer Choi Ye-na.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427rmt_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Indonesian singer Lyodra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FqspN_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer Peck Palitchoke.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28oEIb_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer and actor PP Krit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VU4HY_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Thai singer and actor Billkin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gI54x_0jgzLmRw00
Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI

Member of K-pop group WJSN, singer BONA.

