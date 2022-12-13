In photos: K-pop stars walk the red carpet at 2022 Asia Artist Awards
K-pop groups such as IVE, Stray Kids, Seventeen, ITZY, Kep1er and more attended the 2022 Asia Artist Awards, which took place at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on Tuesday. IVE won Song of the Year for "After Like," while Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident." The annual ceremony is held by newspaper Money Today and media brands StarNews and MTN to recognize outstanding achievements by Asian artists.
K-pop group IVE walks the red carpet event for the 2022 Asia Artist Awards at Nagoya Nippongaishi Hall in Japan on December 13, 2022. IVE won Song of the Year for "After Like."
Stray Kids won Album of the Year for "Maxident."
K-pop group SEVENTEEN won Singer of the Year.
K-pop group ITZY.
K-pop group Kep1er.
American singer AleXa.
K-pop group NewJeans.
J-pop group THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE.
K-pop group The Boyz.
Kwon Yu-ri, who is a member of K-pop group Girls' Generation.
South Korean singer Kim Se-jeong.
K-pop group LE SSERAFIM.
K-pop group Kard.
South Korean singer Hwang Min-hyun.
South Korean singer Kang Daniel.
Japanese K-pop group NiziU.
South Korean actress Park Min-young.
South Korean actor and model Lee Jae-wook.
South Korean actress Han So-hee.
South Korean singer Choi Ye-na.
Indonesian singer Lyodra.
Thai singer Peck Palitchoke.
Thai singer and actor PP Krit.
Thai singer and actor Billkin.
Member of K-pop group WJSN, singer BONA.
