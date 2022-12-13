Read full article on original website
Tyreek Hill says the reason he wanted to leave Kansas City was he was not being targeted enough
Tyreek Hill is one of the best receivers in the NFL and it is not close, but the Dolphins star maybe a little crazy. The star wide out was on “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Shannon Sharpe and they talked about why he felt it was the time to leave Kansas City and the answer is mind blowing.
Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Ex-NFL player Aqib Talib is being sued for wrongful death that left a youth football coach killed by his brother
Aqib Talib is being sued by the family of Michael Hickmon who claimed Talib and his brother’s actions ultimately led to Hickmon’s tragic death on August 13th, when he was shot and killed in front of his Youth Football Team. Hickmon’s family claims the game was contentious, saying...
Did Marcus Mariota quit after being benched? He has left the team and there is no indication if he will return
According to reports, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota left the team after getting benched for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. The team is unsure if he will return. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team with no indication of “when or if” he will return.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?
Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
Steelers WR is pissed and wants Mason Rudolph playing over Mitch Trubisky
Diontae Johnson is done with the Mitch Trubisky experiment and is ready to give Mason Rudolph another shot. According to ESPN, Johnson said he is ready to see Mason Rudolph back. “Yeah, I want to see him play,” Johnson said Thursday when asked if he’d like to see Rudolph “get...
Micah Parsons takes a shot at Jalen Hurts and social media is reacting like always
Micah Parsons is hated in Philly, and he knows it. He don’t care either. He appeared on the Von Miller’s Voncast and was asked about the Jalen Hurts MVP season. Micah Parsons was asked about the MVP, and he said:. “When you look at the Eagles, is it...
New York Jets doctors refuse to clear Mike White to play against the Lions | Zach Wilson will start
The Detroit Lions will not face Mike “Fing” White, because the team doctors in New York are refusing to allow him to play. According to Adam Schefter, Mike White suffered an unspecified rib injury in their loss to the Bills and the Jets doctors will not sign off on him playing this week.
NFL Transactions for December 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking leave from team due to health issues. Dolphins worked out WR Kawaan Baker, WR DaeSean Hamilton and DB Ka’Dar Holliman. Saints former QB Drew Brees is taking a job as an Interim Assistant Coach. New York Giants. Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jesse Driver Jr., DB, St. Ambrose University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My approach to the game of football is very different. I’m the guy you look for on the field. My ability to play anywhere on the field whether it is safety, nickel, in the box, or blitzing off the edge as an athlete is not seen a lot in this draft class. With my work ethic my size, speed, knowledge of the game, and how I move on the field, I know that everything I offer as a athlete makes me the top prospect on the defense in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury
Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
Steve Wilks better get the Panthers head coaching job, they are now 2nd place in the NFC South
The Carolina Panthers were horrible under Matt Rhule. They looked like a team that could not fight their way out of a paper bag. Since firing the current Nebraska head coach the Panthers are now in second place in the NFC South. Rhule started the season off 1-4 before he...
49ers get lucky with Deebo Samuel injury | He could return in the regular season
Deebo Samuel is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and last week there was a huge scare when Samuel was carted off the field against the Buccaneers. Everyone feared that Deebo tore his ACL, but that is not the case. According to ESPN, Samuel suffered a sprained...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Robert Ferrel, WR, Washington State
Honors/Captainship2021 All-Southland Conference 1st Team (KR), 2nd Team (WR) 2020-21 All-Southland 2nd Team (WR & KR) 2019 SCFA First Team Offense and Defense (AP/PR) 2019 All-State, 2019 All-American (AP), and All-Region. Season Viewed (yr)2022. Games Watched@ORST, AZST, @AZUN, WAUN. Scout Name / DateMike Bey 12/13/2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent...
Predicting Week 15 Winners in the NFL
Week 15 is already here in the NFL and we are going to break down the top games of week 15 and give our bold predictions for the week. Let’s have some fun and see if we can pick a couple big time sleepers to get a win!. Wins...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Christian Roland-Jones, DB, Arizona
School (Code)Arizona (AZUN) DOB, Class Yr11-23-2001 / Junior (4th Year) Games Watchedv. NDSU 2022v. Mississippi State 2022v. USC 2021v. Oregon 2021. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202212 GP/GS / 58 TKLs / 6 PD / 2 FF. 202112 GP/GS / 48 TKLs / 3 TFL / 1.5 Sacks /...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jason Monroe II, OL, Livingstone College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to move and be agile to create big running lanes for my guys. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Since I can remember I always had a football...
Oldest Teams in the NFL
Sports are a big part of our daily lives, with major leagues like the National Football League (NFL) seeming to be around forever. However, everything has a beginning and evolves to become what it is today. Everything changes, from browsing libraries to simple internet searches and from playing at land-based casinos to enjoying live casino games Canada online instead. This includes the NFL, which started in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) and developed into the NFL as we know it today. With only two of the original APFA teams remaining, we delve into the oldest NFL teams below.
