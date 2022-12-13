What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My approach to the game of football is very different. I’m the guy you look for on the field. My ability to play anywhere on the field whether it is safety, nickel, in the box, or blitzing off the edge as an athlete is not seen a lot in this draft class. With my work ethic my size, speed, knowledge of the game, and how I move on the field, I know that everything I offer as a athlete makes me the top prospect on the defense in the 2023 NFL Draft.

