Amari Cooper Injury Update: Can you trust the Browns #1 wide out in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse examines what could be ailing Amari Cooper and shares his thoughts on his availability for Week 15.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Update: Is he too risky to start in Week 15?

Dr. Jesse Morse breaks down whether you can trust KWIII for your Fantasy Football Playoff Matchup?.
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized

The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let's be honest, after Jerry Jeudy's huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
NFL Transactions for December 15, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals GM Steve Keim is taking leave from team due to health issues. Dolphins worked out WR Kawaan Baker, WR DaeSean Hamilton and DB Ka'Dar Holliman. Saints former QB Drew Brees is taking a job as an Interim Assistant Coach. New York Giants. Giants signed DE Ryder Anderson to...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jesse Driver Jr., DB, St. Ambrose University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My approach to the game of football is very different. I’m the guy you look for on the field. My ability to play anywhere on the field whether it is safety, nickel, in the box, or blitzing off the edge as an athlete is not seen a lot in this draft class. With my work ethic my size, speed, knowledge of the game, and how I move on the field, I know that everything I offer as a athlete makes me the top prospect on the defense in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury

Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Robert Ferrel, WR, Washington State

Honors/Captainship2021 All-Southland Conference 1st Team (KR), 2nd Team (WR) 2020-21 All-Southland 2nd Team (WR & KR) 2019 SCFA First Team Offense and Defense (AP/PR) 2019 All-State, 2019 All-American (AP), and All-Region. Season Viewed (yr)2022. Games Watched@ORST, AZST, @AZUN, WAUN. Scout Name / DateMike Bey 12/13/2022. Per Year Stats (Most Recent...
Predicting Week 15 Winners in the NFL

Week 15 is already here in the NFL and we are going to break down the top games of week 15 and give our bold predictions for the week. Let's have some fun and see if we can pick a couple big time sleepers to get a win!. Wins...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jason Monroe II, OL, Livingstone College

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to move and be agile to create big running lanes for my guys. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Since I can remember I always had a football...
Oldest Teams in the NFL

Sports are a big part of our daily lives, with major leagues like the National Football League (NFL) seeming to be around forever. However, everything has a beginning and evolves to become what it is today. Everything changes, from browsing libraries to simple internet searches and from playing at land-based casinos to enjoying live casino games Canada online instead. This includes the NFL, which started in 1920 as the American Professional Football Association (APFA) and developed into the NFL as we know it today. With only two of the original APFA teams remaining, we delve into the oldest NFL teams below.

