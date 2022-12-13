Read full article on original website
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFresno, CA
School Allows Remote Learning Following Unsolved Campus MurdersStill UnsolvedMoscow, ID
Couple grows own food, raises 10 kids: "No money to buy groceries"Amy ChristieLewiston, ID
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Were Four College Kids Targeted by a Serial Killer?NikMoscow, ID
Football World Reacts To What Donald Trump Said About Mike Leach
On Wednesday morning, Donald Trump released a statement on the death of Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach. “Mike Leach was an incredible Patriot and Coach, with a big heart for our Country and for Football," Trump said. "From the very beginning, Mike was on Team MAGA, because he believed in our Great American Dream, something he lived, and helped others to achieve for themselves. My deepest condolences to his wife, Sharon, and family. Coach Mike Leach will be missed by us all."
Sports Reporter Reveals Mike Leach's Final Words To Her
Mike Leach touched the lives of so many around the sports world — including college football reporter Crissy Froyd. On Tuesday morning, just one day after Leach's passing, Froyd shared the final words that the late Mississippi State head coach said to her:. "You've got your whole life ahead...
Football World Reacts To Despicable Mississippi State Report
Mississippi State players and staffers are mourning head coach Mike Leach's sudden death. Football understandably may not be the first thing on anyone's mind. However, a writer made a troubling accusation about other schools attempting to benefit from the tragedy. According to longtime Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson, college coaches...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Tay Berry, DL, Samford University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The thing that makes me a top prospect in the draft is how versatile I am as a defensive lineman. I have been apart of multiple defensive schemes that’s given me the opportunity to increase my knowledge of football. Not only do I know what my position is doing during a certain play but I also know what the other 10 positions are doing as well. This gives me the opportunity to play faster and make more plays. Even if i do not make the tackle I make sure my job is well done so that it gives other guys the opportunity to make the play. When it’s my time to make the design play I will.
Bobby Petrino Lands New College Football Coaching Job
Longtime college football coach Bobby Petrino has landed a new gig. He's heading back to the FBS ranks for the first time since 2018. According to ESPN's Chris Low, UNLV is hiring Petrino as its offensive coordinator under head coach Barry Odom. "Petrino was head coach at Missouri State the...
Mike White went to 10 different doctors who would not clear him for injury
Mike White wants to play he is a true football player, and he went to extreme measures to get cleared to play this week against the Detroit Lions, but he could not get cleared. White talked to reporters who said that he went to 10 different doctors to get clearance,...
Did Marcus Mariota quit after being benched? He has left the team and there is no indication if he will return
According to reports, Falcons QB Marcus Mariota left the team after getting benched for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. The team is unsure if he will return. According to Josh Kendall of The Athletic, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the team with no indication of “when or if” he will return.
Transfer Portal QB Grayson McCall is scheduled to visit Auburn
Grayson McCall is one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal and he is already scheduled to take a visit to an SEC team. The former Chanticleers gunslinger is scheduled to visit Auburn this week, according to 24/7 Sports. McCall is not wrong for transferring. Coastal’s head coach Jamey...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Kenneth Martin, DB, Mississippi Valley State
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My aggressive play style, I am a very physical guy that loves contact. I have great athleticism which gives me an advantage. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. I can...
Jerry Jeudy was fined 36k dollars for bumping a ref and was not even penalized
The NFL and the referee bumped did not do his job. Let’s be honest, after Jerry Jeudy’s huge week against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jeudy was not ejected or even penalized for bumping into a ref and throwing a huge temper tantrum. The Broncos star was however fined big time by the NFL for his actions.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: DeAndre Lamont, DB, Illinois State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Watching the Texas vs USC Rose Bowl game is what made me want to play football. I also grew up going to my cousin football games on Friday’s and you know Texas high school football is big so being around that atmosphere played a big role.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Jason Monroe II, OL, Livingstone College
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. Being able to move and be agile to create big running lanes for my guys. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. Since I can remember I always had a football...
