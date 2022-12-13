ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

Kat Kountry 105

WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault

Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
MINNESOTA STATE
WSAW

15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The prison treatment trap for release violators

Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
LINO LAKES, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities

ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
SAINT PAUL, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities

Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
NEW AUBURN, MN
mprnews.org

Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur

A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
WOODBURY, MN
KROC News

15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
KARE 11

USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro

EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
EDINA, MN
MinnPost

Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River

At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
