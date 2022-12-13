Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
WATCH: Minnesota Police Pursue Suspects Wanted For 2nd Degree Assault
Minnesota officers were pursuing suspects wanted for 2nd-degree assault. The footage was caught on Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras. There is never a shortage of crime stories in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Just a few months ago, a Minnesota man was arrested after leaving his ID at the scene of the crime. An unnamed criminal committed a theft at two different stores within a span of a half an hour. While he was committing the second theft, his backpack was located at the spot he committed the first theft. In his backpack, his ID.
WSAW
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
The prison treatment trap for release violators
Did you know that they treat people with sex cases in prison like they’re not even human most of the time? They view us as the worst of society that they are protecting the public from—to scare people. But we’re not the ones doing all the crime. The prison system is continually making money off our misery.
Jury Finds St. Paul Man Guilty of Large Scale Pot Trafficking
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A Saint Paul man was found guilty by a federal jury of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Forty-year-old Danny Gehl, Jr was convicted on Wednesday of one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana and one count of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.
myklgr.com
Man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi County arrested in Twin Cities
A man wanted on drug-related warrants from Kandiyohi and Chippewa Counties was arrested in the Twin Cities Thursday. On Dec. 15, agents with the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force worked with the Minnesota Department of Corrections about several individuals supplying people in southwestern Minnesota with methamphetamine. The suspects had...
Police Arrest Twin Cities Man: Machine Gun Possession
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A Savage man who was allegedly preparing for a violent exchange with police has been arrested. According to court documents, back in September the FBI got a tip from a concerned citizen about the disturbing behavior of 20-year-old River Smith. The FBI says Smith stated he is 'pro mass shooting" and sympathized with the Parkland school shooter and expressed admiration for the person charged with the recent shooting at a Colorado Spring LGBTQ nightclub.
Report: Black women disproportionately affected by violence, economic hardship in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in November of 2021. Newly released findings from the Missing and Murdered African American Women (MMAAW) Task Force show how the effects of systemic racism and inequality impact the lives of Black women, particularly in Minnesota. “This...
St. Paul man sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into Minnesota Correctional Facilities
ST. PAUL, Minn – A St. Paul man is going to jail for 20 years after he was caught shipping drugs into a Minnesota Department of Corrections facility, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger Monday.According to court documents, the DOC initiated an internal investigation into the introduction of narcotics into several of their facilities in March of 2021. Investigators discovered Walter Davis, a 40-year-old man from St. Paul, as the source.On April 12, 2021, Davis attempted to mail six letters to DOC inmates that contained newspaper articles printed on chemically-soaked paper that, if ingested, would produce hallucinogenic effects. Investigators intercepted the letters before they reached the DOC facility.A search of Davis's primary and secondary residences turned up over 400 grams of fentanyl, scales, guns, and other substance distribution equipment.Davis went to trial in June, where he pleaded guilty to one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance analogue, one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon. Davis was sentenced Friday to 240 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release.
Smoking In Your Own Car Is Still Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you'll still be breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
Jawan Carroll receives 69-year sentence in shooting that killed University of St. Thomas senior
MINNEAPOLIS — A broken father in a murder case sentencing hearing attempted to bring his son to life for the judge to see exactly how the family of Charlie Johnson is suffering. "Charlie was the opposite of the violence that took his life. Charlie was a kind, gentle, empathetic,...
St. Paul Man Gets 20-Years for Shipping Drugs to DOC Facilities
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - A St. Paul man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shipping drugs into several Minnesota Correctional Facilities. Officials at the U.S. Justice Department say 40-year-old Walter Davis coordinated the sale of drugs to multiple DOC facilities. According to court documents, Davis attempted...
redlakenationnews.com
Law enforcement fatally shoots man after long standoff west of Twin Cities
Law enforcement fatally shot a man with a long history of mental illness after a lengthy standoff at his home west of the Twin Cities, officials and family said Thursday. The encounter occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis in Sibley County, said state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman.
mprnews.org
Ex-event coordinator sues MDH, alleging boss used ethnic slur
A former vaccine event coordinator is suing the state health department for racial discrimination, and alleges that her supervisor referred to her with a racial slur. Leticia Alonso, who’s Latina, says in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that the Minnesota Department of Health fired her last year ostensibly because of discrepancies in a log of gift cards that she and her coworkers gave as incentives to people who received COVID-19 shots.
15,000 Minnesota Nurses Ratify New Contracts
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that approximately 15,000 union nurses in the Twin Cities and the Duluth area have ratified new three-year contracts. A statement from the union says the nurses voted overwhelmingly in favor of approving the new agreements, which include an...
Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1.
The Minnesota State Capitol on May 3, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The new year will mean new laws going into effect in Minnesota. A few notable laws passed during the last two legislative sessions will take effect Jan. 1. They include measures meant to...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
fox9.com
St. Louis Park announces cannabis business licensure requirements beginning Jan. 1
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FOX 9) - Less than a year after the Minnesota Legislature approved the sale of THC-infused edibles throughout Minnesota, St. Louis Park is creating a licensure system. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, any business or person wanting to sell or offer to sell cannabinoid products of any...
USPS mail delays being felt in neighborhoods across the metro
EDINA, Minn. — Federal checks, medications and bills; these are just some of the important items that many expect to receive regularly through the United States Postal Service. But in the Normandale Park neighborhood of Edina…. "Maybe once or twice a week, and that's it," said Jon Wincentsen. It's...
Ramsey County to move on $800 million St. Paul development on Mississippi River
At the Pioneer Press Frederick Melo writes, “With a key vote next week, the Ramsey County Board is poised to revive plans for an $800 million housing, office and commercial development overlooking the Mississippi River in downtown St. Paul. The next step will be finding state matching funds for a nine-acre public park. Ramsey County selected AECOM four years ago among 10 developers interested in redeveloping a lengthy section of Kellogg Boulevard previously occupied by Ramsey County’s Government Center West complex and the former adult detention center. … ‘We’re one of the last major river cities to activate the river,’ said Ramsey County Board Chair Trista MatasCastillo, noting the park terrace will create additional acreage over Shepard Road and the railroad tracks, much like a split-level home.”
Watch: St. Paul man uses his SUV to tow school bus out of snowy ditch
A fresh snowfall Thursday morning around the state sent cars slipping and sliding all over roads, including a school bus in St. Paul that a neighbor helped out. Abimelec Garcia told Bring Me The News he was driving in the 300 block of W. Stevens Street when he noticed the bus started to slide into a ditch.
