2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
North Dakota Snowfall Totals As Of Wednesday At 12 Noon
The Bismarck Mandan area remains in a Winter Storm Warning until tomorrow morning Thursday, December 15th at 6 am. The entire state of North Dakota is currently under this warning, which is somewhat of a rare occurrence to have all of North Dakota under the same weather warning. Here are...
BisMan vs Los Angeles- Compare 8 Million Dollar Homes For Sale.
While all of our States may be United, there are massive differences found in all fifty. Most likely the largest differences can be found in comparing North Dakota and California. Geographically and politically, we are miles apart. But a million dollars is still a million dollars yes?. So you're on...
NEW DATES Gwen Sebastian Live – Local ND Benefit Auction & Raffle
The latest Blizzard in the Dakotas has caused a change in plans and dates! "A Night To Benefit Harper" has moved to Saturday, January 21, 2023. KEEP READING. North Dakota, we have a chance now with odds GREATER than any lottery or scratch-off. Tis the Season for extraordinary things, and that is exactly what is happening right here in the 701. Take a deep breath, because what you are about to read is true and the tickets for this extra special raffle are LIMITED.
ND: Gov. Burgum Bans This Social Media App From State-Owned Devices
According to the Associated Press, North Dakota Governor, Doug Burgum, banned the social media app, TikTok from devices owned by the state government's executive branch. Burgum signed an executive order yesterday (Tuesday, December 13th). Security concerns led Burgum to the decision, and he's not alone. Maryland, Texas, South Dakota, and...
One Of North Dakota’s Favorite Snacks Just Got A Holiday Twist
If you're from North Dakota, or have been in the state for roughly ten minutes, you've heard about Dot's Pretzels. Dot's Pretzels are wildly popular in North Dakota because they were created by an North Dakota woman, named Dorothy Henke, in the North Dakota town of Velva (just outside of Minot).
Unique Vending Machines To Soon Pop Up Around North Dakota
The North Dakota State Library made a post to its Facebook page last Friday, December 9th, that stirred up quite a bit of anticipation. Take a look:. 133 boxes of books were delivered to the library, with the intention to do something good for North Dakota communities. Book vending machines...
Tyler Childers Delivers Special Gifts to Colorado Elementary Students
Before taking the stage for a sold out show at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Tyler Childers took time to connect with local schoolchildren. The acclaimed singer-songwriter paid a visit to nearby Foothills Elementary School and donated a trove of musical instruments to the students. Childers is a Tunes Ambassador for Can'd Aid, a nonprofit organization that helps underserved youth connect with music, arts and the outdoors. Through their partnership, the Kentucky native was able to put instruments directly in the hands of students, and even treated them to a performance in the school's auditorium.
Latest ND & SD Winter Storm Report From This YouTube Celebrity
Weather announcements have been fueling for days leading up to "Today" December, 13th, 2022. These warnings are being noticed across the nation and further. So much so, that even the YouTube celebrity Frankie MacDonald has taken notice and released his own reports. Frankie is known for his quick, fast-paced dialect and takes on reporting about extreme weather conditions. During the winter months, the comedian keeps a close eye out for Blizzards and Winter Storms to report upon. Then in the summer, Frankie MacDonald zeroes in on Hurricanes and Typhoon Weather Reports.
Storm Upgraded to Winter Storm Warning For Much Of North Dakota
The National Weather Service in Bismarck has upgraded our Winter Storm Watch to a Winter Storm Warning for much of North Dakota, including Bismarck Mandan and our entire listening area (all of south-central and southwest North Dakota) This warning will go into effect at 6 pm (today) Monday, December 12th,...
