Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Amazon to Publish Upcoming Tomb Raider Game, Vows to Retain Franchise’s Hallmarks
Amazon will be providing support as the publisher of Crystal Dynamics' next Tomb Raider game. According to GameSpot, Amazon Games and Crystal Dynamics announced today in a press release that they have already reached an agreement. Under the agreement, the new multiplatform Tomb Raider title will be developed by Crystal...
itechpost.com
8 Facts About Assassin’s Creed You Might Not Know
If you play a lot of video games, you might have already come across titles like Assassin's Creed. Maybe you've even played one of the games in the franchise. The lore is rich with our actual history. So, how much do you know about the franchise? Here are a few facts you should know.
Comments / 0