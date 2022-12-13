Read full article on original website
Eric Johnson: changing the world one student at a time
Editor’s Note: Elise Kim is the author of this feature. She is a Yarbrough-Grady Fellow and a student tour guide at the UGA Visitors Center. Nestled in the easternmost corner of campus, inside of the Four Towers Building, the University of Georgia Visitors Center has welcomed guests to UGA’s campus since 1996, when some of the Olympic Games were hosted at the university. If you have never been on a campus tour, you may have no idea what goes on in this picturesque building, but as soon as you set foot inside, you can tell that you have found something special.
$3M pledged for UGA Poultry Science Building
The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation provides the largest single gift for the building to date. The Luther and Susie Harrison Foundation has pledged $3 million in support of the Poultry Science Building project at the University of Georgia. The pledge — the largest single gift to the building to date — will fund the lobby of the Poultry Science Building.
From forces of nature to inflation, stressors have an outsized impact on farmers, families
Farmers are tough. They work long days at physically demanding, often dangerous work and rarely get a break, much less a vacation. Months of hard work can be wiped out with a few days of bad weather, and they battle nature at every turn, from drought and floods to weeds and insects.
Eileen Kennedy Appointed Georgia Athletic Association Professor in Pharmacy
Dr. Eileen Kennedy, a Professor in the Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Sciences Department at the University of Georgia College of Pharmacy, has been appointed the Georgia Athletic Association (GAA) Professor of Pharmacy, announced Dr. Jack Hu, UGA’s Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost. “This endowed appointment is a testament to your outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the College, the University, and your discipline,” said Dr. Hu in his notification letter to Dr. Kennedy. “Thank you for your valuable service to the University of Georgia.”
Convocation speaker relishes 'fun yet challenging' doctoral journey
Talk about a steep learning curve. When Srijana Baral arrived at the University of Georgia in 2017 to begin her master’s degree, she was navigating a graduate program thousands of miles away from her home in Nepal in a dense topic: forest taxation. “I studied the economic impact of...
