Athens, GA

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach has passed away at 61

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
 3 days ago
ATHENS — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach passed away Monday night from complications related to a heart condition, per a school spokesperson.

Leach suffered a massive heart attack at his home on Sunday and his situation was immediately cast as “dire.”

The Jackson Clarion-Ledger reported on Monday that the 61-year-old Mississippi State head coach had been transported to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in critical condition.

Leach coached through a bout of pneumonia this season, including when Mississippi State faced Georgia on Nov. 12, his cough noticeable in on-air interviews.

Coaches, players and fans across the sports world have voiced support for Leach since his medical event, as he was one of the most popular and celebrated figures in the profession.

Leach led the Bulldogs to an 8-4 mark in his third season at the helm, and the program headed for a third-straight bowl trip.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was put in charge of the program.

